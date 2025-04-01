Gather around, Resident Alien fans, for your favorite TV star, Alan Tudyk, has an exciting progress report for Season 4. Season 4 will see the fan-favorite science fiction series switch homes from SyFy to the USA Network, but fans can rest assured the new installment will continue in the same vein as its predecessors, with showrunner Chris Sheridan still at the helm of affairs. Tudyk, who headlines the series as the human-loving extraterrestrial Harry Vanderspeigle, previously hinted at a late 2025 release. Now, with this latest update, fans can begin to anticipate the show's return, as that release window now looks more probable.

Taking to social media, Tudyk announced that filming for Resident Alien Season 4 is now complete. The actor posted a headshot of himself wearing the prosthetic for his character's alien form. "Last day filming Resident Alien season 4," the actor revealed in the caption. For the uninitiated, Resident Alien centers around Harry, an alien who was sent to destroy humans on Earth but ends up falling in love with them soon after his ship crash-lands in the fictional town of Patience, Colorado. Harry, upon realizing how adorable humans are, dedicates his abilities to defending them from otherworldly threats that soon follow.

While no official release date is set for Season 4, Tudyk told fans a while back that a release towards the end of 2025 was most likely. "I feel like you should get it before the end of 2025," Tudyk said at the time. His comments were bolstered by co-star Alice Wetterlund, who further assured, "Yeah, absolutely. They seem to be speeding things along for that very purpose. We don’t know when, but it feels like they want to air it this year. That is the feeling." With filming for Season 4 now complete, a release date announcement, as well as first-look reveals, should follow shortly.

What Will 'Resident Alien' Season 4 Be About?

Season 4 is expected to pick right up from the Season 3 finale, which saw Harry locked behind bars on the Grey Moonbase, along with his adorable baby, Bridget. However, his imprisonment won't last into the new season, as Harry will quickly find a way to escape and return to Earth. Upon his return, Harry will learn of the presence of an imposter in a shape-shifting alien called a Mantid who has been posing unnoticed as the real Harry while furthering his sinister plans. Mantid will prove difficult to eliminate as per the synopsis; Harry soon "finds he might not have what he needs to finish the job." The rest of the Season 4 synopsis reads:

"Asta (Sara Tomko) and D’arcy (Alice Wetterlund) struggle to keep a secret from Ben (Levi Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson), who both are desperate to find answers to what has been happening to them. Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) attempt to solve some mysterious deaths in Patience that Sheriff Mike is beginning to think aren’t caused by anything human."

Resident Alien Season 4 will host a Firefly reunion for Tudyk and Jewel Staite, who's joining the cast in the recurring role of Jules Gardner, an FBI Agent who shares a history with the main characters. She'll be coming to town to help investigate the new wave of murders sweeping through Patience and hopefully facilitate the elimination of the city's new foe, Mantid.

Stay tuned for future updates.