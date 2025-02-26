For a minute, the fate of Resident Alien hung in the balance as fans eagerly waited for a decision on the show beyond Season 3. Thankfully, another season was ordered in June 2024, four months after the Season 3 premiere on Syfy. The renewal saw the sci-fi show jump ship from Syfy to the USA Network, a development that got fans angsty about future expectations. However, there shouldn't be much change from what they've come to know and love given the show maintained its showrunner, Chris Sheridan. Updates have been virtually non-existent since a greenlight was issued for Season 4, and that certainly hasn't helped with the wait, which feels even more unbearable given the various cliffhangers of the Season 3 finale. But finally, there's some good news, as Alan Tudyk has shared his thoughts about when fans can expect the Season 4 premiere.

While the release window speculation from Tudyk isn't concrete, it is, at least, better than being left in the dark. During a panel at the 2025 Fan Expo Vancouver, Tudyk was candid about the uncertainty surrounding Season 4's release. However, he shared his strong suspicions that the new season could likely arrive towards the end of 2025. "I feel like you should get it before the end of 2025," the actor who plays the show's titular character said per The Direct. Also on the panel was co-star Alice Wetterlund, who echoed same, saying, "Yeah, absolutely. They seem to be speeding things along for that very purpose. We don’t know when, but it feels like they want to air it this year. That is the feeling."

'Resident Alien' Season 4 Could Be The Final Season