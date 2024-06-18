The Big Picture NBCUniversal renewed Resident Alien for a fourth season on USA Network, reaching a larger audience.

Alan Tudyk leads the stellar cast and hopes to continue the story despite challenges from Hollywood.

The news comes after weeks of uncertainity about the future of the beloved series.

Hold onto your hats, earthlings. NBCUniversal has officially renewed Resident Alien for a fourth season, and it's making the interstellar jump from SYFY to USA Network. The channel shift promises to land our favorite extraterrestrial right into the laps of an even bigger audience, following the skyrocketing ratings of the previous season. Averaging 3.3 million viewers (a 4% boost from season two) and pulling in 1 million viewers in the 18-49 demo (a whopping 36% increase), it's clear this show has found its groove.

For those new to the party, Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and follows Harry, a crash-landed alien whose original mission was to wipe out humanity. Things got spicy in season three when Harry teamed up with General McCallister to fight off the Grey aliens, only to find out the Grey Hybrid Joseph had taken up a new gig as the town's Deputy. Just your typical small-town drama, right? Oh, and let’s not forget Harry falling in love for the first time — because why not add some romance to the alien apocalypse? Alan Tudyk continues to nail it as Harry, supported by a stellar cast including Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, Judah Prehn, and Meredith Garretson, who have all contributed in transforming a wacky premise into must-watch TV.

Resident Alien was adapted for television by executive producer Chris Sheridan, who has been the showrunner since its inception. Sheridan continues to lead the series into its fourth season, ensuring that the unique blend of humor, drama, and science fiction remains as captivating as ever. The show also benefits from the executive production expertise of Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment, Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of Amblin TV, and Nastaran Dibai.

Alan Tudyk Wants to Finish the Story

At FanExpo in Boston, Tudyk had a chat with Collider's Steve Weintraub about the fate of Resident Alien. Tudyk, ever the jokester, confessed, "I know nothing, that’s just across the board. Resident Alien and/or all of them, I know nothing." He reflected on the show's quirky run, saying, "We’ve done three seasons over five years, I think. It was always a weird time, and we were also on SYFY, which is a weird channel, on the cable package, which is like a value pack."

Tudyk didn’t hold back about the show's strange journey. "They put two seasons on Netflix where a lot of people found it, which has been fantastic. If you’ve seen everything on Netflix, there’s still a third season on Peacock, which owns SYFY," he explained. Tudyk then dropped the bombshell, "SYFY will no longer be making our show." Why? Because Hollywood’s in flux, there’s no money, and the old advertising model is as dead as disco. Now, as we've seen, the show has been beamed up to USA Network.

Despite all that, Tudyk was holding onto hope: "We’re going to see if we can get picked up by somebody else, and we’ve been waiting and waiting, and we should know very soon." He knows fans are anxious about the cliffhangers left dangling in the last season. "We’re hoping to pull people back from the cliff and finish the story, at least for one more season."

Stay tuned to Collider for more on Resident Alien. You can stream the first two seasons on Netflix, as Tudyk said.

Resident Alien A crash-landed alien takes on the identity of a small-town Colorado doctor and slowly begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his secret mission on Earth. Release Date January 27, 2021 Creator Chris Sheridan Cast Alan Tudyk , Sara Tomko , Corey Reynolds , Elizabeth Bowen Main Genre Sci-Fi

