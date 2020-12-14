SYFY has released the official trailer for Resident Alien, a new sci-fi dramedy TV show starring Alan Tudyk. The SYFY show is based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name. Previously, we shared the first seven minutes of Resident Alien. The opening footage was first shown at the New York Comic Con 2020 Metaverse panel. In those seven minutes, fans of the comic and potential viewers of the TV show were introduced to the titular resident alien, Harry Vanderspeigle (Tudyk), who maintains a human form while also serving as the doctor in a small Colorado community.

The official Resident Alien trailer offers tons of exciting teases about the story it plans to unravel over the course of the first season's 10 episodes. We're once again introduced to Harry both as a human doctor and as an alien. We also get to meet the cast of characters in the Colorado town where Harry now lives, including the colorful Sheriff Mike Thompson (Corey Reynolds). The Resident Alien trailer not only previews Harry's new life on Earth but also teases a murder mystery that will allow Harry to put all of the knowledge he's acquired watching Law & Order to good use. Can Harry catch a small-town serial killer without his true identity being revealed?

SYFY's Resident Alien comes from UCP, in association with Amblin TV and Dark Horse Entertainment. Resident Alien was adapted to television by executive producer Chris Sheridan (Family Guy). Mike Richardson (Hellboy) and Keith Goldberg (The Legend of Tarzan) of Dark Horse Entertainment, and Justin Falvey (The Americans) and Darryl Frank (The Americans) of Amblin TV serve as executive producers. David Dobkin (Wedding Crashers) also executive produced and directed the pilot.

Resident Alien premieres on SYFY on January 27, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Watch the official trailer for the new sci-fi comedy show below.

Here's the official synopsis and poster for Resident Alien:

Based on the Dark Horse comic, SYFY’s 'Resident Alien' follows Harry, an alien played by Alan Tudyk ('Rogue One,' 'Firefly') that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town human doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life… but things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. As he does so, he begins to wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: 'Are human beings worth saving?' and 'Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?' Sara Tomko ('Once Upon A Time'), Corey Reynolds ('The Closer'), Alice Wetterlund ('Silicon Valley'), and Levi Fiehler ('Mars') star as the big personalities of Patience, Colorado.

