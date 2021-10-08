Sony Pictures Entertainment has released another look at Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, an adaptation of the origins of the popular Capcom game series, Resident Evil. While that first trailer gave fans a look at the characters and many scenes that recreate and reference moments from games across the series, the brand new international trailer provides even more for fans to chew on (not unlike a zombie themselves) as it contains new footage from the upcoming film.

There are a lot of shots that do carry over from both trailers, such as the STARS team arriving in the Spencer Mansion and Claire coming face-to-face with Lisa Trevor, played by Marins Mazepa, but there are also notable changes between the two. The first change is the very first shot, as instead of Claire Redfield, played by Kaya Scodelario, riding her motorcycle into the doomed city, she is hitchhiking with the truck driver that fans will recognize as the same one that eventually crashes from the opening to Resident Evil 2. This new opening to the trailer is different from the action-packed opening seconds that are followed by a voiceover.

The most noticeable change between the trailers besides the new footage is the change in tone. Gone is the rendition of "What’s Up?" by 4 Non Blondes, instead using more droning sounds and stingers, including a siren that wouldn't be out of place in Silent Hill. It gives the trailer a more haunting feel rather than the more action-focused American trailer.

This change in soundscape is not the only change that the editing does to build tension, as some scenes are carried over between both trailers. The best example of this is the showdown between Chief Irons and the zombie dog in the parking garage, with the new trailer giving just a little more time of tension-building before the dog attacks the police chief. Another big change is that while Claire is still the center focus of the trailer, it gives more time and even more dialogue to a number of other characters, such as William Berkins, played by Neal McDonough, getting a few new lines about his "life's work."

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is written and directed by Johannes Roberts, who last directed and wrote 2019’s 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. Along with Scodelario, Mazepa, and McDonough, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also stars Robbie Amell as Claire's brother and STARS member Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper as the sunglass-wearing, shadow-stepping Albert Wesker, Hannah John-Kamen as STARS member Jill Valentine, Avan Jogia as rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, Lily Gao as the femme fatale Ada Wong, and Donal Logue as Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release in theaters on November 24. You can watch the new international trailer for the upcoming video game adaptation as well as read its official synopsis down below:

“In Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the once booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company’s exodus left the city a wasteland…with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.”

