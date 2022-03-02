These upcoming versions will be able to utilize the full strength of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Capcom has announced that new enhanced versions of Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and Resident Evil 7 will be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S later this year.

Announced on the official Resident Evil Twitter page, these three entries of the Capcom cornerstone franchise will be receiving brand-new visual and audio enhancements to the popular titles. These games are currently playable on the next-generation systems, but they are the last-gen versions, so these new upcoming versions will be able to utilize the full strength of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

These enhancements will include ray tracing, 3D audio, and higher frame rates. The titles will also integrate the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the DualSense controller on the PlayStation 5. Anybody that already owns the games on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One will be able to download a digital upgrade for the games for no additional cost. Capcom has also said that PC players will be receiving a free patch also containing these visual upgrades alongside the console releases, also free of charge.

Resident Evil 7 was released in 2017 and is seen as the title that breathed new life into the franchise after a few divisive entries in the long-running survival horror series. Shifting the focus to first-person and returning to the series roots of claustrophobic and resource-management horror. The game saw its follow-up, Resident Evil 8 released last year in 2021, retaining the first-person perspective and continuing its story. The game was also released on next-gen consoles. The third-person perspective made its return to the series in 2019 with the release of Resident Evil 2 Remake, reimagining the 1998 classic with modern graphics and gameplay conveniences while retaining the atmosphere present in the original. Resident Evil 3 Remake gave the same reimagining the next year for 1999 title of the same name. These announcements have been made as numerous credible rumors have been circulating about an impending remake of Resident Evil 4 arriving sometime in the future with an announcement being imminent. There is no official word as of now on the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

There is no confirmed date when these enhanced versions of the Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 remakes and Resident Evil 7 will be released, it has only been said that it will happen later this year. All three entries in the popular survival horror franchise are currently available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, with these last-gen versions playable on the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, respectively. You can see the official tweet announcing the new next-gen versions down below.

