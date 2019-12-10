First Trailer for ‘Resident Evil 3’ Remake Is Here (For Your Money)

0

Sony’s Resident Evil remakes have hit that sweet spot of nostalgia and solid gameplay in recent years. I had hopes that they’d continue the trend with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, and today those hopes have been rewarded. The first look at the upcoming remake, which will be here before you know it, was revealed by Sony during their State of Play announcements. And the money is already on its way out of my bank account.

While the first two Resident Evil games were certainly solid, RE3 was a favorite of mine. It was one of the first games I ever played that introduced post-game content that had you grinding for gear and upgrades well after the main campaign had played out. Expect that to continue in the remake as not only will Jill Valentine, Carlos Oliveira, and Mikhail Viktor once again take on the relentless force known as Nemesis, it’ll also introduce a 1v4 multiplayer campaign akin to games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th. I’m hoping there’s still a Mercenaries minigame, but that might have been wrapped up into this new online multi-version. We’ll find out more leading up to the game’s April 3, 2020 release date.

Check out the epic new trailer for the Resident Evil 3 remake below:

“Resident Evil 3 returns to PlayStation 4 on April 3rd, 2020. Experience Jill Valentine’s encounter with the unrelenting Nemesis in this survival-horror classic remade from the ground up. It also includes Resident Evil Resistance, a new 1 vs 4 asymmetrical online multiplayer game set in the Resident Evil universe. Cooperate as one of four Survivors or as a twisted Mastermind attempting to stop them at every turn.”

