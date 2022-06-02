Get ready to relive the classic, Stranger! After months of rumors and leaks, Capcom has officially revealed Resident Evil 4 Remake, a from the ground up reimagining of the 2005 title. Along with the brand-new trailer, the release date for the upcoming game, with it set to release on March 24, 2023.

The announcement was made at Sony's State of Play and showed off what players can expect for the upcoming remake. The new trailer gives players their first look at the upcoming remake with the first look at much of what fans remember from the original title, which in the years since its release, has become one of the most influential games of all time. The trailer showed off some of the characters from the original game like Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham as well as many of the iconic locations like the famous village that many players fought their way through in the original game. The game will also be compatible with the PlayStation VR2, joining the original game in VR after it was released for Oculus back in October 2021.

Once again stepping into the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy, this time a much more experienced survivor since we saw him in Resident Evil 2. The story follows Leon as he infiltrates a Spanish village to find the previously mentioned Ashley, the President's daughter who had been kidnapped. He learns during his journey that the village has been taken over by a dangerous cult, its inhabitants being infected by something known as Las Plagas. Leon comes face-to-face with many characters, ranging from allies, enemies, and returning faces with their own motivations as well as many grotesque monsters.

The first time that a remake of Resident Evil 4 came when there was a data leak out of Capcom in 2020, though the company remained quiet until now on confirming or denying the project's existence. This announcement comes off the heels of Capcom's recent remakes of both Resident Evil 2 Remake in 2019 and 2020's Resident Evil 3 Remake. Where those remakes turned the original fixed camera angle to the familiar over-the-shoulder third-person perspective that was introduced in the original Resident Evil 4, this remake will retain the original game's perspective. This is also following up on last year's Resident Evil 8, which carried on the first-person perspective that was introduced in Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24, 2023. You can watch the brand-new trailer down below.

