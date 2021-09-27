A short teaser was released for the new VR version for Resident Evil 4. We get to see how parts of the game will look in this new first-person view, and we got a release date for the upcoming release.

The gameplay trailer itself is very short. In it, we see various parts of the game being played in the first person. We see glimpses of the Merchant, the Del Lago boss, some of the puzzles, and we even get a look at the infamous Chainsaw Ganado coming to attack you. The trailer then welcomes you back to the game.

Resident Evil 4 was originally released on January 11, 2005 for the GameCube, and is arguably the most popular game in the Resident Evil franchise. It's the first game to move the series from tank controls and fixed cameras to a constant third-person view.

Image via Capcom

RELATED: ‘Resident Evil Re:Verse’ Release Date Delayed to 2022

In the game, you take control of Leon S. Kennedy, who is now a special agent for the U.S. government, as he is sent on a mission to rescue the president's daughter, Ashly Graham, from a mysterious cult that resides in a rural part of Europe. The game has been so popular, that it has been ported to many different platforms over the years. There are even rumors of it getting a full remake in the future, just as Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have gotten.

While there's no official word of a complete remake yet, we will be getting this new VR edition soon. This will be the first time that Resident Evil 4 will be able to be played in the first person, so it should give the game a whole new feel for fans of it.

The VR edition will launch on October 21, 2021, and will be releasing exclusively on the Oculus Quest 2. You can check out the teaser trailer for the VR edition below.

KEEP READING: ‘Resident Evil Village’ Becomes One of the Biggest Successes of the Franchise Selling 3 Million Copies in 4 Days

Share Share Tweet Email

James McAvoy on Why He'd Love to Play a Young Jean-Luc Picard and Playing 'The Sandman' for Audible McAvoy also reveals whether or not he thinks he's done playing Professor X in the 'X-Men' films.

Read Next