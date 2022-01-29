Five years ago, Resident Evil 7 invited survival horror fans to step into the Baker’s property and discover terrors never before seen in the franchise. The game was highly praised for its shift in perspective and minimalistic approach, which brought the franchise back to its horror roots, almost entirely abandoned as the Resident Evil universe leaned ever more on action pieces. Since Resident Evil 7, we had a new cinematic adaptation, a Netflix limited series, and even a direct game sequel, the unanimously acclaimed Resident Evil Village. And while all Resident Evil products, before and after Resident Evil 7, play with horror tropes, none is as scary as Ethan’s journey through the Baker’s residence.

For the anniversary of Resident Evil 7, we want to praise how the game created the scariest entry by putting elements that have been present since the franchise’s inception in the spotlight. First, Resident Evil 7 materializes Capcom’s initial plan to make a first-person horror franchise. Then, Resident Evil 7 rescued the “survival” nature of the original game trilogy, limiting the player’s resources and creatively reusing menaces. Thanks to that, five years later, Resident Evil 7 is still the scariest the franchise ever got.

A New Perspective

The idea of ​​a first-person Resident Evil is not as new as fans might think. Capcom intended to use the perspective in the very first Resident Evil and went as far as producing a first-person prototype that never saw the light of day. Due to the technical limitations of the PlayStation, Resident Evil’s director Shinji Mikami opted for a fixed camera that would save a lot of resources and allow designers to create a more polished experienced. So, while Resident Evil 7’s use of a first-person perspective was initially frowned upon by fans, the new point of view was actually the logical step into bringing horror back into the franchise, an idea devised in the 1990s.

The first-person perspective immediately expands the feeling of immersion, especially in a horror game. In the franchise's first game, it was impossible to defeat all enemies. That is also true of Resident Evil 7, and for the same reasons. The resources spread across the levels are scarce and finite. Enemies, although also limited, require a significant amount of ammo to be defeated. And since you never know for sure when you’ll find a boss that must be defeated at all costs, the optimal survival strategy is to save your best resources for later. That also means that, more than often, the best thing to do in the face of an enemy is turn around and run away. And there’s where the first-person shines.

Image Via Capcom

In previous Resident Evil games, running away from the zombies allowed you to see, simultaneously, the escape route and the enemy that was chasing you. In Resident Evil 7, this is no longer possible. There is no way to look back while running without turning completely towards the danger, which means that you never know how far your pursuer is in any escape. Thus, sound becomes a fundamental tool for survival since it is necessary to listen carefully to the noise of footsteps, voices, and grunts to anticipate an attack coming from behind.

Due to the perspective limitations of the first-person camera, exploration is also transformed into a careful action. Instead of running around, players need to peek over every corner, hoping never to cross paths with one of the creatures lurking around the Baker’s property. And by putting the player in Ethan's actual shoes, the first-person perspective makes every encounter more meaningful. So, even the least threatening enemy is perceived as a real menace that’s coming right at you.

Resident Evil Village kept the first-person perspective, leading to some beautiful horror sections – dollhouse, I’m looking at you. However, the sequel gives players much more resources, which leads to a more action-orientated experience. While this is fun on its own terms, Resident Evil 7’s atmosphere of constant danger remains unbeatable.

Image Via Capcom

A New Kind of Enemy

The second reason Resident Evil 7 is so scary is the Baker family, a team of grotesque monstrosities who’ll chase the player through different scenarios. Each Baker controls a different location within their house and its surroundings - and within each territory, the Bakers constantly try to find you and kill you. The idea of a recurring enemy that pursues the player is nothing new to the franchise, being first introduced in the shape of Mr. X in 1998’s Resident Evil 2 and then Nemesis in 1999’s Resident Evil 3. Even so, Resident Evil 7 perfects the mechanic.

Just like with Mr. X and Nemesis, it is possible to shoot instead of running away if a Baker finds you. With enough shots, the Baker disappears for a while or falls unconscious to the ground. However, shooting a Baker does not mean a definitive victory, but only a few moments of peace, as future encounters are sure to happen. At every moment, then, players must make a choice: less ammo and more security, or less security and more ammo. Instead of filling the screen with hordes of monsters you have to defeat, Resident Evil 7 took a step back and concentrated its efforts on making every enemy meaningful. While minor creatures are still threatening Ethan’s life, these simpler enemies are confined in specific sections of the game as a challenge. On the other hand, the overall game loop is a one-on-one game of cat and mouse where players try to solve puzzles and find a way to escape while being pursued by supernatural menaces that have the upper hand in combat.

Image Via Capcom

By choosing to focus on the main villains and give them the freedom to roam freely, Resident Evil 7 offers the scariest experience in the franchise. As players, we all get numbed down to the violence after killing the same enemy hundreds of times. But having an almost-immortal threat chasing you through corridors? That’ll keep the pressure up! Even more, since these menaces know their levels like the back of their hands, while you are still trying to figure out which doors are locked.

Resident Evil Village, once more, tried to reuse the idea of recurring enemies with the Lords of the Village. However, Village has a different approach to its big baddies, and the cat-and-mouse feeling only shows up a couple of times in the playthrough. That means Resident Evil 7 still holds its crown as the scariest game in the franchise. And considering how Village teases a more action-focused sequel, the fifth anniversary of Resident Evil 7 is the perfect occasion to celebrate the game’s unique ability to terrorize us.

