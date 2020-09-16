New ‘Resident Evil Village’ Trailer Hints at the Story Behind the PS5 Horrors

Whoo doggy, I cannot begin to tell you how excited I was watching the announcement trailer for Resident Evil Village, an upcoming 2021 PlayStation 5 video game. For the majority of the trailer’s runtime, it was presented as a new, werewolf-centric title, with no mentioning of its context in the hit zombie survival horror franchise. The end title drop was, simply, Village. And then, thrillingly, the ‘VIII” of the word “Village” was highlighted, alongside the words Resident Evil. And it all clicked into place, causing me to knee-jerk chuck my wallet at my computer. Now, the cat’s out of the bag, and we’ve got a new Resident Evil Village trailer to look at. How does it play?

It plays… interestingly! Feeling more like a first look at an A24 horror film than a traditional video game trailer, this piece outlines the story of our hapless couple, Chris and Mia, and their descent into madness, while Mia insists that the horrors she spins are “just a local tale.” Most surprisingly, the trailer even has a Coraline-feeling stop-motion origin section, a fun bit of stylishness to surprise viewers with. And finally, after the logo drop (which does the same “VIII” trick with not as much effect), we get to see a familiar face from Resident Evil 4 whose voice echoes in my brains anytime I think about buying or selling anything.

Check out the new trailer and official synopsis for Resident Evil Village below. The game is coming to PS5 2021. For more on the PS5, here’s a look at its official specs.