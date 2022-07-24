From creator Andrew Dabb, the Netflix series Resident Evil (which hails from the popular media franchise created by Capcom) serves as the third live-action adaptation set in this universe. The show, which takes its backstory and lore from the video games but branches off into its own original continuity, is set over a perspective of dual timelines, one taking place in our present and one set in a semi-distant future.

In 2022, Dr. Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his two daughters, Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong) have recently relocated to a new planned community known as New Raccoon City, a vision established by the mysterious Umbrella Corporation — to which Wesker serves as an executive and researcher publicly tasked with the creation of a new product known as "Joy." In secret, however, Wesker is seeking to engineer a response to the epidemic of something called the "T-virus." Meanwhile, Jade and Billie, suspicious of their father's actual work, start digging into Umbrella's secrets — much to the chagrin of Wesker's boss and company head Evelyn Marcus (Paola Núñez).

In the future timeline of 2036, Jade (Ella Balinska) is on the run from Umbrella, who is seeking her for some nefarious purpose — but she also has to survive dangerous groups of "zeroes," those who have been infected by the T-virus, in order to make it home to her family. However, Jade's situation becomes even more complicated when it's revealed that not only Umbrella, but her sister Billie (Adeline Rudolph) has quite the bone to pick with her too.

Ahead of the show's July 14 premiere, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Rudolph and Núñez about joining the Resident Evil universe and when they first learned who they would be playing in the series. Over the course of the interview, which you can watch above or read below, the duo discussed their familiarity with the franchise before signing on to the show, how they wanted to add layers of complexity to these powerful women, the complicated family dynamics on the series, how control shifts in a big and surprising way between adult Billie and Evelyn, and more.

Collider: For both of you, how familiar were you with the franchise before you signed on?

PAOLA NÚÑEZ: Well, in my case, I knew about the franchise. Of course, I watched some of the movies. I played the first game, and then I got to play the last game, the VR one. So, of course. I'm in my forties. I know everything about Resident Evil. I never thought I was going to be part of the world of the franchise, and I'm really grateful for that.

ADELINE RUDOLPH: Very similar here, in terms of it's such an iconic franchise. There's no world in which I don't think you can really find anyone who hasn't at least heard of Resident Evil. So, definitely watched the movies. I did not play the games. However, did watch people play it for me just on YouTube, like a Twitch situation. But yeah, familiar with the franchise. Also, lots of friends and family who are really big fans of either the movies or the games.

Image via Netflix

It is like a movie when you get to watch someone else play it. I've done that before, for sure. When did the two of you officially learn who you were playing? Was it anything that was held back? Were you not sure who you were auditioning for at first, or it was something that you always knew which character you were going to be playing?

NÚÑEZ: For me, I learned... They sent me the character description, so I basically knew what kind of character she was. I didn't know if she was just one of the main characters. At first, I didn't know if she was part of this group of villains. I didn't know much until I read all the episodes. And at episode... When is...? Is it Episode 8? The reveal of what's... in the future, what's happening with Evelyn?

RUDOLPH: 6. Is it Episode 6?

NÚÑEZ: And then, when I read also that big twist at the end, that has to do with older Billie and Evelyn, I found that really interesting because I was so not expecting that. I think that's a really interesting twist to the story.

What about you, Adeline? When did you figure out that you would be playing older Billie?

RUDOLPH: Actually, I did initially go out for a different character. But I think this was at a time when they were just, in general, auditioning. They didn't really have an idea yet. And then I remember I got the callback for Billie specifically, And that was a known thing for me, from the get-go. When I did get the callback, they did give me more information. They were kind enough to send me... I don't know if this is the third time now. But at some point, they gave me the scripts. I think just two scripts. One of young me, that I could understand, and one of the audition scenes I was doing. So, I did know, early on, what was going to happen... ish. But I didn't understand where it was going to fall in, how exactly it was going to happen. I didn't know everything that young me had gone through yet. Did not know about the ending. So, there was a lot of mystery. But yeah, I did have a good idea, actually. They were very generous.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Resident Evil' Ending Explained: Sometimes, Families Break Apart

Paola, Evelyn is a character who holds so much power for much of the season, but there's so much more to her than just being the figurehead and the top of the Umbrella chain. What did you want to emphasize in portraying her, not just as a powerful woman?

NÚÑEZ: Pain. That's what I wanted to... I want and I still want fans of the show to see her as a wounded person that is trying to gain some control of her life, and she wants to be recognized and respected. She makes all the wrong decisions, of course. But I just want people to connect with the part that I connect to her, which is the need to be important, the need to be seen, the need to make a difference. I think she has a huge ego, and she really wants to make a difference, and she really wants respect and recognition and to belong. We all have those things in different doses, and the fact that, yeah, she is a sociopath. You can see her as a really bad person. But I find really interesting when we, as actors, can manage... I don't know if I'm going to manage. I don't know if I did a good job, but I wanted to make her human, and I wanted to have those moments of humanity, where we can see her pain, and we can see that she doesn't have the control that she wants to have all the time.

For what it's worth, I think you did a great job of capturing those complexities to her character. When it comes to the character of Billie, we have the same character who's being played by two different actresses, both of you having to take her on at very different points in her life. I know you said that you had been given the chance to read a script, of her from a younger age. Were you able to see Siena's performance at all? Were there any opportunities that you had to see what she was doing [that] would then, in turn, help to develop your own portrayal? Anything that you took from her and tried to reflect? This is a very long- winded question.

RUDOLPH: Yeah, yeah. No, thank you for the question. A hundred percent. I did get the scripts, but I came in later, obviously, in the episodes, therefore later on to set. So, Siena had already established young Billie. It's one thing reading about it and making your own assumptions for your older Billie. It's another to... It's almost like a blessing, to be able to watch a couple of clips. They gave me a couple of clips of her, for a couple of scenes that she had done. I also was in contact with her before, since we knew who was already cast. And I remember, when she got her hair done, I was like, "Oh my God, is that the hair we're getting?" I know it's years apart, but I think that was something that I also wanted to have in common with young Billie, that I also pushed for, and I'm happy they did it.

But yeah, in terms of character, I think there was elements of her personality that I saw in myself or an older Billie, as is. Because ultimately, we pour ourselves into these characters, and I think that Siena and I had a couple of things in common, and therefore, even though Billie's personality has evolved, at the core, it's the same person. They just have different thoughts, maybe, now, or choose to do things a little bit differently or navigate the world differently. But ultimately, it's about a girl who loves her sister who had to go through a lot of turmoil or has, also, a loving but also a complicated relationship with her sister and her father.

Image via Netflix

It's definitely a lot of complicated family relationships — for both of your characters, I would say. I know you probably can't say much, but given that we do know there is a little bit of a connection between your characters, at some point in the future, what can you tease for fans about that?

RUDOLPH: Expect the unexpected, let me tell you. In every sense. Yeah, it's hard not to—

NÚÑEZ: Yeah, I would say just like... not all the characters that seem to have control, have control. You can always expect that the power shifts, like in life, power shifts, even if you don't expect it. At least for my character. That she's holding on to this power and control. And I really think that that applies to life. When you hold tight... I have this phrase that I love hearing of, "Hold it loosely." Because if you hold things really tight, you're probably going to, at some point, lose all control, and that applies to Evelyn. So, I feel that the control theme is really important for both of our characters.

RUDOLPH: And then, I guess the only thing that I will say too is, which is cool, which I didn't think about, but it's true: Evelyn gets to have... Or actually, no. You, Paola, get to have the experience, as Evelyn, with young and older Billie, and let's just say that the twist is stark.

Resident Evil is currently available to stream on Netflix.