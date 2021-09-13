Capcom just announced its plans for celebrating the Resident Evil series’ 25th anniversary. A collection of three "Biohazard Episode Selection" box sets will be released in Japan on November 25. These collections will include the main Resident Evil games for PlayStation 4 and each box set is expected to cost around $55. There hasn’t been any word on when to expect these collections in the west.

Each set of collections is based on different chapters of the Resident Evil storyline. The first set is to be titled “Fall of Umbrella” and will focus solely on the events of the first three games. It will contain the HD remastered version Resident Evil and Resident Evil 0, along with the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 – they’re really going all out for these.

“Threat of Bioterrorism,” the second volume, will follow BSAA members and their mission to eradicate what is left of the Umbrella Corporation worldwide. Lastly, the third volume is expected to follow more recent events in the series. “Episode of Ethan Winters” will include Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition and the most recently installment in the franchise, Resident Evil: Village. A product code for RE: Verse, an upcoming multiplayer game in 2022, will be included along with 13 postcards featuring different characters.

Also, depending on where the collections are purchased, digital wallpapers might be included as a bonus, as well. Some feature a neat pinboard style layout with various pictures of characters from each volume depicted; however, you must purchase through Amazon Japan to gain access to these.

A trailer accompanied the announcement and provided a closer look at what fans can expect from all three collections. Check it out below:

