Collider is thrilled to announce our next collaboration, this time with Sony Pictures Entertainment, to give Resident Evil fans in LA an exciting and rare opportunity. Ahead of its North American release, we’re inviting readers to enter for a chance to attend an advance screening of Resident Evil: Death Island, followed by a Q&A with the cast and filmmakers moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

Resident Evil: Death Island follows the Prime continuity, set in the year 2015, between Capcom's Resident Evil 6 and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Following the events of Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017), Death Island finds Jill Valentine (voiced by Nicole Tompkins) from the original game reunited and working alongside Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) to handle a fresh outbreak in San Francisco caused by a mysterious new T-Virus. Meanwhile, Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello) is on an assignment with TerraSave to respond to an orca attack where traces of the T-Virus are discovered, and separately Leon Kennedy (Matthew Mercer) is tasked by the DSO with locating a kidnapped scientist with important information. When BSAA agent Rebecca Chambers (Erin Cahill) makes the discovery that the San Francisco killings are all linked to Alcatraz, Chris and Jill head to the isolated island, where their investigation converges with Leon and Claire, bringing the core heroes together in one movie for the first time ever.

For fans in the LA area, this early screening will take place at special location on Wednesday, July 12, at 7:30pm. If the chance to catch this ultimate Resident Evil team-up on a big screen isn’t enough incentive, the following Q&A is going to be huge. Joining the post-screening discussion will be director Eiichirô Hasumi, writer and producer Makoto Fukami, Capcom’s Masachika Kawata, and the voice actors for Leon and Jill, Critical Role’s Matthew Mercer and Nicole Tompkins, who provided the voice for Valentine in 2020’s Resident Evil 3.

Image via Kadokawa

Who’s Involved in Resident Evil: Death Island?

Death Island director, Hasumi returns from helming the Netflix miniseries Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021), with Vendetta writer Fukami for the direct sequel to Leon’s last run-in with the fallout of Raccoon City’s nefarious Umbrella Corporation. Like the previous three feature-length CG films and the miniseries, video game company, Capcom was involved with the development of Death Island to maintain character consistency and continuity, distinguishing the animated franchise from the live-action horror saga starring Milla Jovovich. This fifth entry not only marks Valentine’s first appearance in the animated series but the first time these original game characters will all unite in a movie adaptation.

Image via Sony

How to Enter to Win Tickets to Death Island

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because this one is going to go fast. Again, the screening will begin at 7:30 pm, followed by the Q&A. We’ll be contacting the winners in the days leading up to July 12, so keep an eye out!

Resident Evil: Death Island will not receive a theatrical release in the US but will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital on July 25. Check out the full trailer Collider exclusively revealed earlier this month below.