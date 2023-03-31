Calling all Resident Evil fans! Brace yourselves for the latest addition to the Japanese action movie franchise, Resident Evil: Death Island: the fifth installment and fourth film in the animated Resident Evil series. The film is set in the same universe as the Resident Evil video games.

The story takes place in the infamous prison on Alcatraz Island, where we'll follow two separate storylines involving Leon Kennedy and Chris Redfield. Leon is hot on the trail of some bad guys who've abducted a scientist with classified information that could put millions at risk. Unfortunately, his pursuit is sidetracked by a mysterious woman who appears out of nowhere. Meanwhile, Chris Redfield is tasked with investigating a mysterious infection that's taken hold of San Francisco. As he digs deeper, he realizes that all the victims had visited one particular place - Alcatraz prison.

When Chris and his team board a ferry to head to the island, they have no idea what they're in for. Alcatraz is about to become "Death Island" for them. So, are you prepared to travel to Death Island with Leon and Chris? It’s time to get ready for some serious horror action! Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil: Death Island.

Image via Sony

Related: How To Watch The Resident Evil Movies (Chronologically and by Release Date)

Does Resident Evil: Death Island Have a Trailer?

There isn’t a full trailer yet, but Sony Picture Entertainment released the teaser for Resident Evil: Death Island. While the teaser is only 30 seconds long, the clip provides a glimpse into the gruesome scenes the film promises to offer. Mainly set within the deadly confinements of prison, lines of flesh-eating zombies fill up the hallway (and, of course, there’s a close-up of a zombie eating a fellow inmate). Check out the teaser below.

Resident Evil: Death Island is scheduled for release in 2023, and the movie promises to be a heart-pumping ride that you won't forget anytime soon. Unfortunately, there isn’t a specific premiere date but stick around for future updates.

What is Resident Evil: Death Island About?

Get ready for a wild ride as we follow the adventures of D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy and B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield. Leon is hot on the trail of some kidnappers who have taken Dr. Antonio Taylor, but his mission is interrupted by a mysterious woman. Meanwhile, Chris is knee-deep in a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, with no clue what's causing it. The only thing that links the infected victims is that they all recently visited Alcatraz Island. So Chris and his team head to the island, expecting to find some answers. But what they discover there is beyond their wildest nightmares.

Below is the official synopsis for Resident Evil: Death Island:

"D.S.O. agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, B.S.A.A. agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all visited Alcatraz Island recently. Following that clue, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them."

When is Resident Evil: Death Island Set?

Image via Sony

Resident Evil: Death Island takes place in 2015 and falls between the events of Resident Evil 6 (set in 2013) and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017). Most importantly, you need to remember that this movie is a continuation of the previous CGI film, Resident Evil: Vendetta (set in 2014). While CGI films are considered part of the Resident Evil universe, they can be watched as standalone movies without any prior knowledge of the games.

Related:'George Romero's Resident Evil' Trailer Explores the Director's Would-Be Video Game Adaptation

Who are the Creatives Behind Resident Evil: Death Island?

Eiichirō Hasumi serves as director for Resident Evil: Death Island, while Makoto Fukami will be joining the project as a producer. Hasumi has garnered attention in the action, suspense, and drama genres. With the ability to blend action and emotional storytelling, Hasumi is praised for his work, such as the Umizaru, Assassination Classroom, and Mozu.

With his roots in anime and manga, Fukami is the acclaimed screenwriter behind hit anime series such as Psycho-Pass, Berserk, and Magical Girl Spec-Ops Asuka. He is known for his ability to create complex, thought-provoking narratives with intricate world-building and character development. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment is set to distribute Resident Evil: Death Island worldwide, excluding Japan.

Who are the Cast of Resident Evil: Death Island?

Image via Sony

Resident Evil: Death Island is expected to feature some of the franchise’s most memorable and beloved characters Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine. While we don't know who will be the Japanese and English voice actors at this time, here are the confirmed characters and their history in the franchise.

First appearing in Resident Evil 2 as a rookie police officer, Leon has since become a seasoned agent working for the US government's Division of Security Operations (DSO), specializing in bioterrorism prevention and response. Known for his bravery and tendency to find himself in dangerous situations, Leon has appeared in multiple Resident Evil games, movies, and other media.

Chris Redfield is known for his physical strength, combat expertise, and unwavering determination to stop bioterrorism. Chris first appeared in the original Resident Evil game as a member of the elite paramilitary organization, the Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS). Chris has since become a veteran of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA), an international organization dedicated to combating bio-organic weapons and other bioterrorist threats.

Resident Evil: Death Island also marks Jill Valentine's debut in the animated movies. Jill appeared in the original Resident Evil game as a member of the elite paramilitary organization, the Special Tactics and Rescue Service (STARS), alongside Chris Redfield. Jill has since become a vital member of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance (BSAA), working alongside Chris to combat bioterrorist threats. Jill is known for her intelligence, resourcefulness, and combat skills.