Collider is excited to exclusively unveil the brand-new trailer for Resident Evil: Death Island, the next chapter in the beloved survival horror franchise and the fourth animated feature developed by the overseeing of Resident Evil creator, Capcom.

The trailer reveals how all of the classic Resident Evil heroes have been fighting bioterrorism worldwide since we last crossed paths with them. For starters, Jill Valentine (voiced by Nicole Tompkins) has been working alongside Chris Redfield (Kevin Dorman) to stop new strains of the T-Virus from being unleashed upon the world. They were, of course, the iconic heroes of the original Resident Evil game. The trailer also shows them teaming up with Rebecca Chambers (voiced by Erin Cahill), who was a supporting character in the first game before becoming the star of the prequel, Resident Evil 0.

The trio cross paths with Claire Redfield (voiced by Stephanie Panisello), Chris's sister and co-lead of the second game in the franchise, who is seemingly investigating a mutated sea creature. Finally, the newly formed team is rounded out with the addition of Leon S. Kennedy (voiced by Matthew Mercer) who is also leading his own investigation, though he is trying to solve the disappearance of a scientist. All of these events are connected to the island of Alcatraz, where the five classic heroes join forces to stop a new T-Virus-related threat.

Death Island is part of the Prime Continuity, encompassing all of the main games, the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix series, and the previous animated films, Degeneration, Damnation, and Vendetta. So, while the movie tells an independent story, the trailer constantly references critical moments from the games. For instance, in the new trailer, we learn that Jill is still suffering from the trauma of being kidnapped and brainwashed by Wesker before the events of Resident Evil 5.

When Will Resident Evil: Death Island Become Available?

After the poor reception of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City and Netflix's short-lived series, there’s still no plan to bring the Resident Evil franchise back to live-action. Fortunately, as the new trailer underlines, the universe is still expanding with animated films that pay homage to the campy fun of the gaming franchise. In addition, Death Island is being made by some of the biggest names in the Japanese animated industry, with Assassination Classroom's Eiichirō Hasumi directing and Berserk writer Makoto Fukami serving as a producer.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be available on Blu-Ray, DVD, and digital starting July 25. Check out the exclusive trailer and the movie’s synopsis below: