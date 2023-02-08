A new teaser trailer for the upcoming animated film, Resident Evil: Death Island has been released. The trailer, released exclusively by IGN, features some of the most beloved characters of the popular video game franchise – Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield, and Jill Valentine.

The short teaser trailer takes us to a prison where a zombie bites another inmate. While we only get a few seconds of quick and chaotic images, it seems like the upcoming movie is set on Alcatraz Island, a mysterious place being investigated by both Leon and Chris. At the time of the movie’s events, Leon is an agent of the Division of Security Operations, the American anti-bioterrorism, while Chris is part of the Bioterrorism Security Assessment Alliance, an international agency. So, maybe the former allies will get in each other’s way while trying to find out why people coming from Alcatraz Island are infected with a strain of the T-Virus. In a blink-and-you-might-miss scene, we also get a glimpse of Jill, even though it has not yet been revealed how she fits into the plot.

The trailer also reveals the game-inspired creatures that’ll be part of the upcoming movie. Of course, we have swarms of zombies wreaking havoc everywhere. More curiously are the underwater Lickers that get released from their cage, most likely to hunt our heroes. Finally, there’s a giant subaquatic creature that looks a lot like Del Lago, one of the most memorable bosses of Resident Evil 4, which starred Leon as the protagonist.

Where Does Resident Evil: Death Island Fits in the Canon?

Resident Evil: Death Island is the fourth animated feature developed in partnership with the game franchise’s creator, Capcom. As such, Death Island is part of the Prime Continuity, which encompasses all the main games, the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Netflix series, and the previous animated films, Degeneration, Damnation, and Vendetta. Not part of the Prime Continuity are the films by director Paul W. S. Anderson, the Welcome to Raccoon City film reboot, and Netflix’s canceled live-action series.

Resident Evil: Death Island will be released this Summer. Check out the movie’s teaser trailer and synopsis below.