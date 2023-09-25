The Big Picture A new Resident Evil film collection in glorious 4K Ultra HD format and steelbook packaging is being released for fans of the saga.

If you’re the type of person that marathons the Resident Evil film series regularly, you’ll be overjoyed to learn that a new collection is coming your way. The Milla Jovovich adventure from Raccoon City to a zombie-infested world will be released this year in glorious 4K Ultra HD format and steelbook packaging that is absolutely a must for fans of the saga. All six movies will come with bonus material that guarantees a deep dive into the world idealized by Paul W. S. Anderson (Monster Hunter).

Even though the film series deviated pretty far from the story of the video games, Resident Evil managed to keep a loyal fanbase which always showed up to theaters to check out every new installment – which made the franchise rake in over $1 billion at the box office. This happened during a time when video game adaptations crashed and burned in movie theaters, which made the film series a rare exception as a title that hailed from the video game world and resonated with the public.

Resident Evil also helped the franchise become a part of popular culture, with the Umbrella Corporation from the story – a bioweapon company that started a virus infection that quickly kicked off a zombie apocalypse – getting referenced as the ultimate example of evil corporation which harms the planet and has shady deals and methods.

One element that initially drew Resident Evil fans away from the adaptation was the fact that protagonist Alice (Jovovich) was not featured in any of the games of the franchise – she was created by screenwriter Paul W. S. Anderson specifically for the first movie. However, they were kept at bay when fan-favorite characters like Jill Valentine (Sienna Guillory), Claire Redfield (Ali Larter), Chris Redfield (Wentworth Miller), Leon S. Kennedy (Johann Urb) and K-Mart (Spencer Locke) were introduced to the franchise. The movies also feature Michelle Rodriguez (Fast X) as Rain Ocampo, Eric Mabius (Ugly Betty) as Matt Addison/Nemesis, James Purefoy (Hap and Leonard) as Spence Parks and Oded Fehr (Star Trek Discovery) as Carlos Olivera.

Milla Jovovich-Led 'Resident Evil' Still Stands Tall as Only Successful Adaptation of the Game

Even though the Resident Evil film series had its share of popularity, the franchise can’t seem to find a new life in live-action format: In 2021, a reboot called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City had an underwhelming performance in theaters and in 2022 the Netflix TV series Resident Evil got canceled by the streamer after a single season. The animated films are still appreciated by fans, though.

The limited-edition Resident Evil Steelbook 4K UHD collection hits shelves on November 21.

You can check out the full list of bonus features (including the new ones) below:

DISC DETAILS & BONUS MATERIALS

RESIDENT EVIL

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio Special Feature: Theatrical Trailer

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition 5.1 audio Special Features: Cast and Filmmakers’ Commentary Visual Effects Commentary Alternate Ending with Director Paul W.S. Anderson’s Video Introduction 12 Featurettes “My Plague” Music Video by Slipknot

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio Special Features: Theatrical and Extended Cuts of the Film Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition 5.1 audio Special Features: Filmmaker Commentary Cast Commentary Writer / Producer Commentary Deleted Scenes “Game Over: Resident Evil Reanimated” Documentary “Corporate Malfeasance” Featurette “Game Babes” Featurette “Symphony of Evil” Featurette

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio Special Features: Resident Road Map: Reflections on the Future of the Series Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition 5.1 audio Special Features: “Under the Umbrella” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted Scenes 4 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio Special Features: Alice Activated Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition 5.1 audio Special Features: “Undead Vision” Picture-in-Picture Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes 7 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 5.1 audio Special Features: Evil Goes Global Undead Retribution Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC

Feature presented in High Definition 5.1 audio Special Features: Director and Cast Commentary Filmmaker Commentary Deleted and Extended Scenes Outtakes Project Alice: The Interactive Database 8 Featurettes

RESIDENT EVIL: THE FINAL CHAPTER

4K ULTRA HD DISC

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos + 7.1 audio Special Features: NEWLY ADDED: Directing The Final Chapter NEWLY ADDED: Rola as Cobalt NEWLY ADDED: From Saints to Sinners NEWLY ADDED: From Script to Screen: The Making of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Maximum Carnage: Best Kills Creature Chronology Theatrical Trailers

BLU-RAY DISC