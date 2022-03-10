Paul W.S. Anderson’s Resident Evil film series is based on the decades-long horror video game franchise of the same name. Both the movies and the games feature characters that have to fight against zombies and other mutant creatures created by the Umbrella Corporation and their T-Virus bioweapon. Anderson’s films are led by female protagonist and hero, Alice (Milla Jovovich), a wholly original character created for his series. On the surface, Alice is a strong, capable, badass. She continuously survives the unwinnable scenarios and horrors she's forced into by the Umbrella Corporation, often outliving her male teammates because of how skilled she is at fighting. However, the series ultimately undermines her heroic feats by failing to give Alice full control over her own body.

Throughout the series, Umbrella performs experiments on Alice without her consent. At the end of Resident Evil, after barely escaping a zombie-infested research facility called The Hive, Alice is abducted by scientists. When she awakens in an abandoned hospital at the beginning of Resident Evil: Apocalypse, she discovers that they experimented on her and gave her superhuman abilities. Not only does Alice have to grapple with what Umbrella did to her and how they changed her, but she is also still expected to help a team of survivors escape the overrun Raccoon City. She isn’t able to truly process the trauma of having her body changed at a cellular level before she is forced back into the action. And to make matters worse, Alice ends up in another Umbrella facility at the end of the film, forced to undergo even more experiments in Umbrella’s crusade to make her the perfect weapon.

The next two films, Resident Evil: Extinction and Resident Evil: Afterlife, see Alice learning how to use her powers for herself. She accepts that they are now a part of who she is and a useful tool in bringing down the Umbrella Corporation. It gives Alice an empowering arc in an otherwise disempowering story. But when she starts to get too powerful and potentially dangerous in the eyes of the Umbrella Corporation, her powers are taken away with a single injection at the beginning of Afterlife by their leader Albert Wesker (Shawn Roberts). It would be one thing if the rest of the series then focused on Alice learning how to be human again and finding strength in that, but Wesker changes his mind in the penultimate film, Resident Evil: Retribution, and injects Alice with the T-Virus once again. This isn’t because she wants her powers back, but rather because he needs her powers back for humanity’s last stand against the growing legions of the undead. In Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, it’s even revealed that Wesker’s injection didn’t give Alice her powers back. The whole charade was just a tool for Wesker and Umbrella to once again assert their control over her body.

Experimentation isn’t the only way that Umbrella controls Alice in the series. The corporation and its employees have various technological tools at their disposal that help them maintain both a physical and mental hold on Alice. In Resident Evil, the artificial intelligence that controls The Hive releases a nerve gas that leaves Alice suffering from amnesia for the majority of the film. When Umbrella mercenaries arrive to infiltrate The Hive, they force Alice to join them, weaponless, because leaving behind a security operative with no memory could be a liability. This positions her as more of an uninvolved bystander than the action hero and protagonist she’s advertised to be.

Alice gets more involved in the next films, but only because Umbrella keeps throwing her into scenarios to test her abilities within the apocalyptic hellscape they created. Resident Evil: Extinction centers on Umbrella’s desire to have full control over Alice and her powers once again, even though they allowed her to escape at the end of Apocalypse. They use their satellite system to track the waves emitted when Alice uses her telepathic abilities, ambushing her and a group of survivors on their way to a rumored safe haven. During a battle between the survivors and zombies enhanced with Alice’s blood, Umbrella again uses the satellite to trigger the “conditioning” they included in their last round of experiments. This gives Umbrella control over Alice’s bodily functions and effectively freezes her in place mid-fight, leaving her friends to fend for themselves. Alice is eventually able to break free from this, but not before losing most of the people she risked exposure to save only moments earlier.

Umbrella’s control over Alice’s body extends even further -- they have clone farms that they use to further experiment on her when they don’t have access to the “real” version. Alice first discovers one of these farms in Extinction. She not only finds the thousands of versions of herself that Umbrella has stored in suspended animation, but also a trench filled with the bodies of clones that failed their experiments. Angry and ready to see Umbrella pay for their actions, Alice revives the clones to create her own army worthy of defeating Umbrella once and for all. At the beginning of Afterlife, Alice and her clone army infiltrate Umbrella’s Tokyo base in one of the most badass sequences of the entire franchise.

This moment has the potential to change the trajectory of the series. Alice is able to both embrace the powers forced upon her and use the clones that represent Umbrella’s obsession with her body against them. This is the first time she has total control over her body, which makes it such an empowering sequence. However, this moment ultimately falls flat because her powers are taken away during the confrontation with Wesker, and her clone army is destroyed by a bomb. She is once again victim to the whims of Umbrella and their plans for her. In Alice’s final stand against Umbrella in The Final Chapter, she discovers that she has been a clone of a woman named Alicia Marcus the entire time. Marcus is part of Umbrella but, like Alice, wants to see them destroyed. She uses Alice to stop the power-hungry leaders of Umbrella by releasing the antivirus and saving humanity. As a “reward,” Marcus gives Alice her childhood memories before dying in an explosion.

Even though Alice technically beats Umbrella and releases a cure into the world, this ending isn’t the triumphant victory it appears to be. Revealing that Alice was just a clone the entire time -- one who has only absorbed the life and memories of someone else -- just confirms her place as a pawn and weapon in the franchise. Instead of letting this version of Alice become an autonomous person at the end free to make her own choices, she now has to live with the influence of a childhood and memories that weren't actually hers. Throughout the series, Alice has had to not only fight against growing hordes of the undead, but also for the right to control her own body. When she finally starts to regain control at the end of Extinction and the beginning of Afterlife, it’s taken away from her so quickly that it feels like a cheap attempt at empowerment. The trauma she endures at the hands of Umbrella is constant, unrelenting, and grossly inconsistent. They experiment on her and give her supernatural abilities only to take them away when she finally learns how to use them for herself. They can’t decide if they want to hold her hostage or let her roam free. Alice could have been a legendary zombie-killing hero of horror, but instead of giving her a journey of acceptance and growth after trauma, the series insists on keeping her in a cycle of manipulation that she never truly escapes from.

