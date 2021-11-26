The first ever TV series in the franchises’ history is coming to Blu-Ray just in time to put in your stocking this Christmas.

The latest film in the Resident Evil game franchise, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which adapts the first two games in the series is finally releasing this week, but that is not the only franchise news that's infecting the airwaves. The Netflix CGI animated series that was released this past July and the first ongoing TV series set in the universe, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is coming to Blu-Ray and DVD on December 21.

The announcement was made with a new trailer showcasing the series’ horrific scope. Infinite Darkness contains four half-hour-long episodes and this new physical release will contain over 30 minutes of never-before-seen behind-the-scenes content. While the new blockbuster film looks to recreate the first two games shot by shot, this series takes place between Resident Evil 4 and 5 and reunites fan-favorite characters Leon Kennedy (voiced by Nick Apostolides) with Claire Redfield (voiced by Stephanie Panisello). Both actors reprise their roles from the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2.

The series also introduces the military group Mad Dogs and the character of Jason (voiced by Ray Chase) which adds some twisted new lore to overarching franchise history.

The Netflix show was just one aspect of the franchise celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021. This year also saw the release of Resident Evil Village back in May, the eighth main entry in the game series, but there is even more story yet to come for rabid fans. The franchise is also releasing a live-action Netflix series sometime in the near future, which is separate from both the upcoming film and Infinite Darkness.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness comes to Blu-Ray and DVD on December 21 just in time to scare up some holiday cheer. You can watch the full trailer down below and for all the latest news on the Resident Evil Franchise, stick with Collider.

