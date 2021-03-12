The first Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness cast and plot details have finally been released by Netflix. The first anime based on the popular survival horror game series was announced last year. The news was shared by Netflix late Thursday evening, with new images of the Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness anime as well as cast announcements featured. The voice actors will be familiar to Resident Evil fans because it's Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello who are set to play Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, respectively. Apostolides and Panisello will reprise their roles from the reimagined Resident Evil 2 remake from 2019.

The show will take place in 2006 as a horde of zombies heads towards the White House. Leon, a federal agent with more than his fair share of experience dealing with zombies, will lead a SWAT team to take down the zombies, while Claire investigates a connection between the White House attack and a zombie attack in a distant country.

RELATED: How 'Resident Evil Village's Tall Vampire Lady Was Designed to Be So Dang... Tall

Image via Netflix

Now, placing this story in 2006 is a bit strange considering that Resident Evil 6 already dealt with a White House zombie attack in 2013, and as usual with prequels, no one mentioned a previous attack. But it's hard to complain when the plot description sounds so much like a proper Resident Evil story, especially compared to the live-action movies. Fans of the franchise will have plenty to be either excited or angry about, as Netflix is making not one, but two TV shows, with the other being a live-action series. Additionally, Sony Pictures will release an origin story based on the first two games on the franchise, so you better be ready for a whole lot of Claire and Leon.

Here's the newly revealed storyline of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, courtesy of Netflix.

"In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is set to premiere on Netflix on 2021 as part of the 25th anniversary of the franchise. Netflix has also announced they'll share more details about the show and the rest of their anime slate at AnimeJapan 2021, so stay tuned for more exciting information about the first of two Resident Evil shows coming to Netflix. Check out the new poster for the Resident Evil anime series below.

KEEP READING: 'Resident Evil' Games Timeline Explained: From T-Virus to C-Virus, and the Many Lives of Albert Wesker

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Unholy' Trailer: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Investigates a Possession in Sam Raimi-Produced Horror Is one young woman's miracle-working a blessing or a curse?