Netflix has revealed the opening scene of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness as part of its Geeked Week, a special five-day online fan event. With less than a month before the release of the first anime series in Resident Evil history, the opening scene is a welcome treat that helps get even more excited about Infinite Darkness.

The opening scene of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness takes us back to the year 2000, during a military operation in the Middle East. One helicopter full of soldiers gets hit and crashes into enemy territory, while command orders all other units to stay put and leave the survivors behind. One unit called Mad Dogs, lead by Jason (voiced by Ray Chase), disobey the order and go to the rescue, only to be overwhelmed by enemy forces. The opening scene still doesn’t give us a look at the undead, but from the series official trailer, we know this is the operation that introduces Jason to the bioweapons, which means there are some monsters hiding in the desert sand.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will explore an international conspiracy involving bioweapons and the U.S. government, investigate by Leon S. Kennedy (voiced by Nick Apostolides) after a zombie attack on the White House. Claire Redfield (voiced by Stephanie Panisello) will also join the investigation after she finds strange drawings in a far-away village in Europe, which could indicate the zombies are back. Both Apostolides and Panisello reprise their roles from the Resident Evil 2 remake, which helps to create some consistency between all the most recent Resident Evil productions.

It’s been a great year for Resident Evil fans. Resident Evil Village added a successful chapter to the video game franchise, while a movie reboot is set to hit theaters on November 24. Netflix is also working on a new live-action series, produced by Constantin Film, the same company responsible for the upcoming Welcome to Raccoon City reboot, which just screams "interconnected universe."

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' full season will be available on Netflix on July 8. Take a peek at the series with the opening scene below:

Here's the synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

