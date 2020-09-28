Netflix Announces ‘Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ Animated Show With a Dark Teaser Trailer

On Sunday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, a new CGI animated show connected to the Resident Evil franchise. The teaser was first accidentally revealed by Netflix Portugal in a now-deleted tweet before it was officially unveiled at the Capcom TGS Live 2020 stream. This appears to be the second Resident Evil project in the works at the streaming giant. A live-action Resident Evil show was first teased back in January 2019, with story and character details released in August of this year teasing a show focused on Jade and Billie Wesker.

Now, a new Resident Evil show has logged on. The teaser trailer reveals Infinite Darkness will see the return of franchise fave characters Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield. The characters are introduced in separate locations, so it’s unclear how they’ll come together. Similarly unclear is what the plot of Infinite Darkness will focus on. An unusual tease from the Netflix press site indicates that “by adding suspense into dynamic action scenes, this series will reveal a Resident Evil world unlike anything seen before.” At this point, your guess on what that will actually look like is as good as mine.

Infinite Darkness comes from a collaboration between Netflix and Capcom. The show will be produced and supervised by Capcom’s Hiroyuki Kobayashi. Kobayashi is the one responsible for bringing numerous titles in the Resident Evil series into existence. Anime experts TMS Entertainment will produce the series. Additionally, Quebico, led by Kei Miyamoto (producer of Resident Evil: Vendetta) will be in charge of the full 3DCG animation production.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is expected to arrive in 2021. You can watch the Infinite Darkness teaser trailer below. Get even more Resident Evil franchise updates here.

