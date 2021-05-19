Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness just got a new exciting trailer, together with a definitive release date that, fortunately, is not that far away in the future. It's been a while since Netflix revealed the series would be released in July, but now we know the exact date: On July 8, the dead will rise.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness’ first trailer shows us Leon S. Kennedy (Nick Apostolides) fighting zombies in the White House, while Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello) investigates a mysterious drawing that could indicate a zombie outbreak was happening on the other side of the planet. The two events are supposedly connected, even though we don’t know how.

The new trailer adds another layer to the mystery by presenting a new character, Jason (Ray Chase), a war veteran who witnessed a zombie attack in the middle of a military operation during a civil war. The new trailer also teases a big conspiracy involving bio-weapons and the US government, which Claire wants to expose at all costs. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness' trailer also pays homage to the craziness of the franchise by introducing zombie rats and a new hulking creature that resembles some of the game’s biggest villains, such as Nemesis and Mr. X.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is getting released on Netflix as part of the 25th birthday celebration of the Resident Evil franchise. It’s a great year to be a fan of zombie outbreaks, as it’s been only a couple of weeks since Resident Evil: Village got released to critical acclaim, while the upcoming live-action movie Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will retell the story of the first virus outbreak on Raccoon City and on the Spencer Mansion on November 24. There’s also another Netflix’s Resident Evil show on the way: a live-action series produced by Constantin Film, the same company responsible for Welcome to Raccoon City, which indicates a cinematic universe can happen in the future.

Here's the synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness:

"In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s computer network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a young boy in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core."

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be available on Netflix on July 8. You can get hyped with the new trailer below:

