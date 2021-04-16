The Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness trailer is here, bringing not only the first look at the CGI anime series but also giving us a release date on Netflix. Infinite Darkness is the first animated series of the Resident Evil franchise and the trailer promises to keep close to its roots, both reasons to be excited about the release this July.

The trailer gives life to the synopsis Netflix shared last month, with the first look at heroes Leon S. Kennedy (Nick Apostolides) and Claire Redfield (Stephanie Panisello) as they investigate a new virus outbreak. The two heroes cross each other paths briefly, before fighting alone against the zombies in two different corners of the world. We can already see some scenes of the zombie attack on the White House that puts Leon on his path to find the new virus source, as Claire tries to find out the source of a mysterious drawing made by a refugee child.

It’s a short trailer, but more than enough to get us hyped since it blends horror and action as the best Resident Evil games do. Both zombie attacks we get to see put Leon and Claire in dark rooms, fighting an enemy that only reveals itself when it’s too late to escape. This is the same energy that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brought back to the franchise in 2017, which in turn lead to the amazing remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. And speaking of Resident Evil 2, both Apostolides and Panisello reprise their roles from the remake game, which makes Infinite Darkness sounds a lot familiar to the fans, and helps to create cohesion between all the most recent installments of the franchise.

Image via Netflix

RELATED:‌ Exclusive: 'Resident Evil' Star Tom Hopper on the Faithful and Immersive Film Reboot: "Man, It Feels Like the Game"

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is only the first of two series Netflix is making for the franchise. The second one, a live-action series, is being produced by Constantin Film. It’s curious to notice Constantin Film so happens to be also the producer of the upcoming live-action movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which retells the story of the first virus outbreak on Raccoon City and on the Spencer Mansion. Do you get the shared cinematic universe vibes? Because we sure do!

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will be available on Netflix this July. We still don’t know how many episodes the anime will have, and don’t have the exact release date, but as soon as we learn more about the show, we’ll share it all with you right here at Collider. Meanwhile, you can check the amazing trailer right below:

Here's the official synopsis for Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness:

In 2006, there were traces of improper access to secret Presidential files found in the White House’s network. American federal agent Leon S. Kennedy is among the group invited to the White House to investigate this incident, but when the lights suddenly go out, Leon and the SWAT team are forced to take down a horde of mysterious zombies. Meanwhile, TerraSave staff member Claire Redfield encounters a mysterious image drawn by a youth in a country she visited, while providing support to refugees. Haunted by this drawing, which appears to be of a victim of viral infection, Claire starts her own investigation. The next morning, Claire visits the White House to request the construction of a welfare facility. There, she has a chance reunion with Leon and uses the opportunity to show him the boy’s drawing. Leon seems to realize some sort of connection between the zombie outbreak at the White House and the strange drawing, but he tells Claire that there is no relation and leaves. In time, these two zombie outbreaks in distant countries lead to events that shake the nation to its very core.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Resident Evil' Games Timeline Explained: From T-Virus to C-Virus, and the Many Lives of Albert Wesker

Share Share Tweet Email

'F9' in Space? Director Justin Lin on Whether the Action Sequel Is Accelerating to the Stars "We never do it just for sake of shock value."

Read Next