With Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releasing in theaters on November 24th, the Paul W.S. Anderson saga may have come to an end, but it looks like director Johannes Roberts is ready to terrify audiences with a fresh new take on the series. Whether they come from the Anderson movies or the Roberts film, here's a list of Resident Evil movie monsters, ranked by their terror value.

15. T-Virus Crow (Extinction)

Viruses carried by birds are more horrifying when you remember it is a very real thing that happens in our world. Transmission of these viruses gets much more difficult to contain when it spreads via wild animals, especially ones that can travel long distances like birds. However, when it comes to the Resident Evil world, birds just aren't all that scary compared to what else occupies the Earth's doomed lands.

14. Las Plagas Parasite (Retribution)

The Las Plagas Parasite was created by Umbrella (the evil research corporation responsible for the monsters in the Resident Evil franchise) as another method of concocting bioweapons. The idea was that injection of the parasite would give the host superhuman powers such as strength and regeneration. While these are powers that many would likely enjoy having, the idea of injecting a living organism directly into your body to become its host is enough to give anyone shudders. The mixture of those afraid of parasites along with those who are afraid of needles is enough to place the parasite above the crows, but no higher.

13. Undead (Resident Evil)

Everyone knows about the Undead, or zombies as they are more commonly referred to. They are gross, they are everywhere, and they are always hungry for some warm flesh to snack on. Resident Evil didn't necessarily revolutionize the idea of what the Undead are or how they behave, but it has always made them scary. What makes the Undead truly terrifying is the sheer quantity of them; put 500 of them together into a horde and all of a sudden the scenario changes from "How long will it take me to kill them?" to "How far do I need to run?"

12. Cerberus (Resident Evil)

What's scarier than a shambling corpse trying to eat you? How about a fast, nimble, harder to hit corpse trying to eat you? Commonly known as Cerberus in the Resident Evil franchise, these are vicious dogs ready to pin you down and rip your flesh apart with their sharp canines. The growls and barks give you just enough time to hear them coming before they inevitably catch up to you and feast on your body.

11. Super Undead (Extinction)

When Umbrella made the Undead, they decided it wasn't good enough to stop there. After attempting to find a way to subdue the monsters, Dr. Isaacs (Iain Glen) decided that it was instead better to give them super strength and intelligence. This of course resulted in a version of the Undead in Resident Evil: Extinction that was more deadly to encounter, as the last thing someone needs in a zombie apocalypse is for the zombies to be able to throw heavy objects at them while they flee for their lives.

10. Licker (Resident Evil)

Engineered as another bioweapon, Lickers are humanoid creatures that have lost their skin, showing only exposed and strengthened muscles along with what appears to be their brain exposed on their head. In addition, they have a long, strengthened tongue that can whip against their prey with devastating results, giving them their name. The mutation means they lack the ability to stand on two legs and they lose their sense of sight, instead relying on sounds and smells to capture their prey. Lickers are also excellent at climbing along walls and ceilings, which only makes the idea of one dropping onto you all the more terrifying.

9. Bloodshot (The Final Chapter)

Continuing the trend of exposed muscle, the Bloodshot from Resident Evil: The Final Chapter brings terror through its large size and its many, many sharp teeth. Strangely enough, this creature also lacks eyes; however, it still has a form of vision that makes it sensitive to light. We only briefly got to see this monster, but it made a very memorable entrance that won't soon be forgotten.

8. Majini Undead (Afterlife)

In addition to regular Undead and the enhanced Undead, Anderson gave a third portrayal of the zombie monster in the Majini Undead. These monsters look the same as regular Undead with the exception that they can project flower tendrils from their mouth (think Stranger Things' Gorgon) which they use to help ensure a clean, fatal bite into their victims. While it is presumed that these were a wild mutation of the T-Virus, an altered version is recreated and eventually used to create the Las Plagas parasite mentioned earlier.

7. Lisa Trevor (Welcome to Raccoon City)

Turned into a test subject for Umbrella to test on, Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa) went from this innocent girl to a horrifying abomination that wears the faces of those she has killed. While she isn't supposed to be as hostile as she was in the games, the sheer ability for her to make those who see her paralyzed in fear is enough to place her further up the list. In addition, her creation brings another layer of fear towards Umbrella, and it makes you wonder what other sick, inhumane experiments they have been performing and what other innocent lives were tortured in the name of science.

6. Executioner (Afterlife)

The Executioner is a monster that looks exactly how it sounds. Wearing a hood over its head and wielding an axe almost as massive as its body, the Executioner is a clear example of what Umbrella wanted to make: bioweapons. A juggernaut of a creature, it can swing that massive axe with relative ease, meaning that while you won't be eaten alive you will be pummeled and slashed and completely brutalized by their sheer strength. The Undead have a desire to eat, but the Executioner? The Executioner only desires to kill.

5. Uber Licker (Retribution)

Remember my description for the Licker earlier? Imagine that but as big as a car, and you have the Uber Licker. It needs no saying that taking a beast with an enhanced ability to hunt and making it even bigger will naturally make it scarier. An average Licker is still scary, but its size makes you think that you can put it down if you try hard enough. But if you see an Uber Licker, you'd better hope it doesn't see you, cause once it does it's too late.

4. Kipepeo (Retribution)

I briefly mentioned the threat that comes from birds spreading diseases at the beginning of the list. The scary levels dramatically spike when you make that winged creature able to bite someone's head off. Roughly the same size as Uber Lickers, Kipepeo are massive, winged creatures that have sharp claws, along with spines on their bodies capable of causing further mutations within other creatures. In short, it's like the crows but much more deadly and terrifying.

3. William Birkin Tyrant (Welcome to Raccoon City)

William Birkin (Neal McDonough) was a scientist turned mutant, and those familiar with Resident Evil 2 will remember how much of a pain he could be. The trailer for Welcome to Raccoon City shows a glimpse at a Tyrant, which is basically a massive bioweapon meant to obliterate all that stands in its way. With the addition of William Birkin into the latest film, and given the history he has in the franchise, it isn't much of a spoiler to presume that he is the Tyrant in the film. Regardless, it doesn't change the fact that the Tyrant is massive and terrifying, especially when they have eyes on their shoulders like the one in the trailer.

2. Nemesis (Apocalypse)

Nemesis is another Tyrant from the Resident Evil franchise. While his depiction in Resident Evil: Apocalypse hasn't aged the best in terms of scariness, the idea of him is what places him so high on the list. Taking an already powerful super mutant bioweapon and giving it a minigun and a rocket launcher that it knows how to use makes it all the more dangerous. In the film, Nemesis is used by Umbrella to take out the protagonists, and the fact that Nemesis has enough intelligence to know who to look for and exterminate means that he is the best depiction seen of the type of bioweapons Umbrella wanted to create. He is proof that Umbrella was capable of accomplishing its wicked goals.

1. Isaacs Tyrant (Extinction)

Dr. Isaacs is built up as an antagonist within the second and third Resident Evil films, and that culminates in his transformation into a Tyrant at the end of Resident Evil: Extinction. As a result of this transformation, Isaacs retains his intelligence while also finding himself transformed into a monster with incredible strength. The combination of brains and brawn makes this Tyrant especially dangerous, and that's before you even consider the fact that Isaacs was a bit of a monster even before his mutation.

