The new Resident Evil movie finally has a release date, as folks who just went through a pandemic will get to witness a different kind of outbreak on the big screen later this year. The Resident Evil reboot hails from Constantin Films and Sony Pictures and is an origin story based on the popular video game franchise. Set in 1998, it traces the iconic Raccoon City Incident, which set off a viral outbreak that reshaped the world as we know it. Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Robbie Amell (Upload) lead the film as Claire and Chris Redfield, respectively, siblings who appeared in the first two Resident Evil video games.

Simply titled Resident Evil, this origin story is meant to kick off a new series of feature films and will be released on September 3, 2021.

Indeed, a number of films are now targeting early fall as the time when the majority of the population will be vaccinated enough to come back to the movies in full force, as other blockbusters like No Time to Die and Ghostbusters: Afterlife recently made the move.

Resident Evil movies have been happening since 2002, but after six films mostly led by Milla Jovovich, Capcom decided to change things up and try a different approach. This Resident Evil movie isn’t the only new Resident Evil adaptation in the works, however, as Netflix is also developing a live-action TV series that covers two timelines at once: an origin story and a story set 10 years later in an outbreak-riddled world. Both the TV show and this new movie are being made by Constantin Film, so they’re not necessarily competing – and perhaps they’ll even interweave.

The new Resident Evil movie was directed and co-written by Johannes Roberts, who previously helmed 47 Meters Down and its sequel.

For much more on what happens in the Resident Evil franchise, check out our timeline.

Image via ScreenGems

