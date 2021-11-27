Much like the T-virus, the newest installment of the biological horror film franchise, Resident Evil, is bringing the series back to life, as Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release on November 24, 2021. Now is the perfect time to rewatch the original 6 films and reenter the gruesome and action-packed world of virus-ridden zombies.

The Resident Evil movies are the highest-grossing zombie film series to date, as well as the highest-grossing film series based on a video game. Though the movies are only loosely related to the game's storylines, Paul W. S. Anderson’s writing and directing created fan favorites with the series grossing $1.2 billion to date. The series is full of loud, fun action, sci-fi weaponry, and bloodthirsty creatures all delivered with cheesy quotes in early 2000’s fashion.

With titles containing no numbering system, it can get complicated when you’re attempting to watch the movies in order. We’ve put together this guide to reference as you navigate the zombified Resident Evil universe, by release date and chronological order.

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

Resident Evil Movies in Chronological Order

Resident Evil (2002)

Milla Jovovich stars as Alice, a security operative for The Umbrella Corporation who is ordered to guard the secret entrance to an underground lab called The Hive, a genetic research lab that accidentally unleashed the deadly T-virus amongst their staff. The building's AI security system, The Red Queen, kills every living thing inside in an attempt to control the spreading infection. The virus causes the corpses of those killed to become reanimated and driven by an insatiable hunger for human flesh. A power failure leads to the 500 zombified employees being released as Alice and her team fight for survival.

Although the film received less than stellar reviews with critics noting the volume of the action and video-game-command style dialogue, it quickly became a cult classic with many raving about the bold performance by Jovovich as the sexy, stoic and unassailable protagonist Alice.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Anderson returns to write but not direct in the second installment of the franchise, with the role being filled by Alexander Witt for his directorial debut. This film has been named as the best and worst of the series. While polarizing due to its focus on action rather than storyline, the film features adrenaline-fueled scenes as well as character moves that were reenacted from the game series and utilizes camera angles from in-game cut-scenes.

The film picks up directly following the events of the previous movie as citizens rush to evacuate the grim Raccoon City. Alice, along with Jill and Peyton, two other survivors, are attempting to escape before the city is incinerated by a nuclear missile in a further attempt to contain the rapidly spreading virus that is now plaguing the remaining residents. A researcher offers the operatives details of an extraction point in exchange for his missing daughter's rescue. The extent of Umbrella’s bioweapon experimenting is revealed when eyeless mutated soldiers are released into the streets. Alice finds that she herself has been infected with a form of the virus and utilizes her new powers in an epic fight.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Anderson returns to write while Russel Mulcahy directs the third film of the series, Resident Evil: Extinction. Regardless of low critical reviews the film was number one in US box offices its opening weekend and grossed over $148 million worldwide.

As the T-virus spreads across the earth turning humanity at large into mindless, hungry undead, a group of survivors from the desolate Raccoon City travel through the Mojave desert in an attempt to reach Alaska and escape the impending zombie apocalypse. Continued experiments carried out by The Umbrella Corporation cause more terrifying mutations in the infected that make them even more deadly. Alice discovers the extent of her new powers brought on by the virus, and that her blood may hold a cure. She decides to seek revenge on The Umbrella Corporation, specifically Albert Wesker, a villain from the games introduced as a new character in this film.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Paul W.S. Anderson reprises his role as both writer and director in this 3D installment of the series set in Tokyo, Japan. For her role as Alice, Milla Jovovich’s performance won her the Scream Award for Best Science Fiction Actress and Resident Evil: Afterlife became the second highest-grossing film of the series raking in over $300 million.

After discovering that the Umbrella Corporation has been creating clones of her, Alice and her copies descend upon the Umbrella Tokyo headquarters. During the attack, Alice is injected with a serum that removes her new powers. Albert Wesker narrowly escapes their clutches and Alice sets off to find other survivors on her way to Alaska. Chris Redfield, a primary character of the game series, is introduced into the films as Alice finds that Alaska doesn’t hold what they had hoped.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Leon S. Kennedy from the game series is added to the character list in the fifth installment of the film franchise where he assists in the rescue of Alice who is now tasked with escaping Umbrella’s underwater testing facility with the help of her nemesis, Albert Wesker. Jill Valentine, an operative who has helped Alice in the past is now under the control of the Red Queen AI system. Alice must fight her friend and attempt to save humanity from the rogue AI system, whose goal is to eliminate all life on Earth.

A success at the box office, the film received praise from critics for its visual effects and fight choreography.

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017)

The story comes full circle as Alice returns to The Hive below Raccoon City in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter. While the rich and powerful hide safely in cryogenic chambers, Alice and the other survivors must race against time to release the antivirus before The Umbrella Corporation can unleash the T-virus and wipe out what is left of humanity. Alice, faced with betrayal by a clone of her ally, learns the truth about who she is and her final battle is with her own mortality.

The best critically reviewed and the highest-grossing film in the series did not disappoint longtime fans of the franchise.

The New Franchise

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

The Final Chapter was not the final chapter after all. 4 years later Welcome to Raccoon City is set to release in November 2021 starring Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) as Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Game of Thrones) as Jill Valentine and Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) as Albert Wesker. The seventh film will diverge from the storyline of the previous six as it follows the games more closely. This is much to the excitement of fans of the Capcom game series who hope the franchise will return to its horror roots. Scenes released in the trailer show recreations of cut scenes from the games. This new chapter is written and directed by Johannes Roberts. Milla Jovovich is not listed to return as her protagonist character Alice.

