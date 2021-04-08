A few hours before the start of Resident Evil RE:Verse open beta, Capcom suspended the event indefinitely. The announcement, made on the developer’s official Twitter account, blames connectivity issues for the decision to not move forward with the test run.

RE:Verse open beta was set to start today at 8 pm ET and last until April 11th, giving players plenty of time to test the new multiplayer game developed by Capcom as a free add-on to Resident Evil Village. Unfortunately, reported connectivity issues prevent the game from being fully enjoyed by players, which led to the decision to postpone the open beta until an undisclosed future date.

The original tweet reads:

“As we are still seeing issues with RE:Verse OBT matchmaking service, we have decided that until further notice to temporarily suspend the OBT to resolve the problem. We will continue to investigate, and we apologize for any inconvenience caused.”

Capcom’s decision to suspend the open beta comes just a week after Outriders launched with severe connectivity issues that developers People Can Fly are still trying to patch. Thousands of players unable to get into online matches with friends end up with a negative first impression, even if Outriders is fully functional for its single-player experience. Launching an online-only experience with connectivity issues is for sure a PR crisis Capcom definitely wants to avoid.

RELATED:‌ Get to See More of Our Favorite Vampire Lady in New ‘Resident Evil Village’ Concept Art

Resident Evil RE:Verse will put 4 to 6 players in 5-minute deathmatch battles, giving the players control of some of the franchise’s most beloved characters, such as Leon Scott Kennedy and Jill Valentine. Players will also be able to be contaminated by the T-Virus and all its variations, transforming them into dangerous bioweapons. During the matches, players will be able to collect Virus Capsules which allow increasing the power of their bioweapon transformation, a nice spin that can potentially make RE:Verse a fresh experience.

RE:Verse is supposed to work as an extension of the main franchise’s next game, Resident Evil Village, but if Capcom is still experiencing connectivity issues, there’s no telling when RE:Verse will be released. Especially since Capcom didn’t set a new date for the open beta, an important milestone before validating the release of an online-based game.

As for Resident Evil Village, it will come to PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 7.

You can see Capcom’s original tweet below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Resident Evil' Games Timeline Explained: From T-Virus to C-Virus, and the Many Lives of Albert Wesker

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Witcher' Prequel Series Loses Lead Jodie Turner-Smith Before Filming Starts The Netflix series takes place 1200 years before the events of Henry Cavill's show.

Read Next