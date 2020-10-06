‘Resident Evil’ Origin Story Reboot Movie Cast Secures Kaya Scodelario, Robbie Amell, & More

Believe it or not, there is a third Resident Evil project in the works. On Tuesday, we learned a movie reboot covering the origin story at the heart of the Resident Evil saga is in the works from Constantin Films. Even more intriguing, the lead cast has been announced for the Resident Evil reboot movie and it doesn’t include any actors from the original movie franchise. Sorry, Milla Jovovich!

According to Deadline, the new Resident Evil reboot movie will star Kaya Scodelario (Crawl) Claire Redfield; Robbie Amell (Upload) will play Chris Redfield, Claire’s older brother; Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap) will play Leon S. Kennedy; Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) is set to play Jill Valentine; Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will play Albert Wesker; and finally, Neal McDonough (The 100) will play William Birkin. The movie will track the 1998 Raccoon City Incident, which is the source of the viral outbreak which then reshapes the world the heroes of our story will fight to reclaim. Deadline also reports the reboot movie will have close ties to the Capcom Resident Evil video game franchise, which has always served as the foundation for subsequent adaptations.

Additionally, the new reboot movie will be written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), who shared his enthusiasm over tackling this new project: “With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and re-create the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences.”

As previously mentioned, this is the third new Resident Evil project currently in the works. In addition to this reboot movie, Netflix will soon be home to a Resident Evil animated series following Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy and a live-action series following Jade and Billie Wesker, new characters to the Resident Evil world who, judging by that last name, have some blood ties to Albert Wesker. All three projects are in various stages of development.

We’ll keep you posted on the Resident Evil reboot movie news. For now, check out our updated 2020 movie release calendar.

