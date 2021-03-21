The Resident Evil reboot movie has an official title! The news was revealed by director Johannes Roberts in an interview with IGN during an SXSW online event. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City will take the zombie franchise back to theaters, with a new origin story inspired by the main video game series.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is not going to follow the franchise directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and led by Milla Jovovich, but instead, it’s a new entry point to the Resident Evil universe, retelling the zombie outbreak that happens in Raccoon City in 1998. The list of confirmed characters set to appear in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City includes a lot of names known to the fans and involved directly with the events of the first two games of the main franchise, such as Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) and Ada Wong (Lily Gao).

This going to be an exciting year for fans of the Resident Evil franchise, with a new game of the main series titled Resident Evil Village coming out May 7 — and featuring Lady Dimitrescu, a really tall vampire lady everyone wants to be chased by. There are also two new TV shows currently in development. The first one, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, is a CGI animated project which is also set to star Leon and Claire as main characters, and is expected to arrive at Netflix at some point in 2021. The second project is a live-action Resident Evil series focused on brand-new characters, which will also come to Netflix at an unreleased date.

Both the untitled live-action series and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City are being produced by Constantin Film, which indicates a crossover between the show and film could potentially occur in the future. This is a likely possibility since there are more than enough Resident Evil games in existence to inspire a cinematic universe of some sort.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is currently slated for a theatrical release on September 3. ‌

