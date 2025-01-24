The fight for Zach Cregger’s next big project is officially on, and according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, it’s shaping up to be the first major studio auction of the year. Reportedly, the Barbarian director is attached to write and direct a Resident Evil reboot, sparking an all-out bidding war between at least four major studios, including Warner Bros. and Netflix, and the outlet claims that sources indicate the competition is fierce, with studios supposedly eager to snag what’s already being described as a potential horror blockbuster.

According to sources close to the project, this reboot will reportedly take the franchise back to its horror roots, leaning heavily into the tone and themes of the original 1996 video game, and thank goodness for that. Resident Evil was always about true horror rather than sci-fi nonsense. The new film will reportedly be produced by Constantin Film, the studio that’s held the screen rights to the franchise since the late ‘90s, while also joining the production is PlayStation Productions, marking another high-profile partnership in the ever-expanding video game adaptation market. Now, that's an encouraging sign because the more recent video game adaptations have actually been very good.

For context, the Resident Evil film series has been nothing short of a moneymaker for Constantin, and it's actually one of those franchises you could accurately describe as critic proof, given the amount of moolah it tends to bring in. The franchise, which includes six films starring Milla Jovovich and a more recent and slightly more game-accurate reboot made during the pandemic, has collectively grossed over $1.2 billion globally. But according to reports, it’s Cregger’s involvement that has Hollywood studios ready to spend big.

Who is Zach Cregger?

Close

Cregger initially rose to fame as a comedian and actor, before he reinvented himself as one of the most exciting rising stars in horror with his 2022 breakout hit Barbarian, which wasn't just critically acclaimed but has already become a cult favourite, and cemented him as one to watch in the spooks and scares department. According to reports, when his follow-up horror project, Weapons, went to market, it ignited a bidding war that ended with Warner Bros.’ New Line division acquiring the rights and granting him rare final cut privileges.

Weapons, which will star Josh Brolin and Julia Garner has already been labelled one of the most buzzy pictures of the year, with sources claiming early test screenings have been “very strong.” And it's in Warner Bros.' interests to keep Cregger within the family too as, with Weapons on the horizon and Companion, his producing debut releasing on January 31 to great write-ups, the man is in demand.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on the Resident Evil reboot. The original film from Mila Jovovich is available to rent or buy on VOD.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Collider as the updates come in.