Netflix’s new Resident Evil series is set to introduce the audience to the New Racoon City in a post-apocalyptic world set in 2036. Over the years, the franchise has kept the fans engaged in Capcom’s Resident Evil world with numerous video games, movies, animated series, and more. Actor Ahad Raza Mir, who plays Arjun Batra in the series, recently told Variety that the new series is “a completely brand new retelling of the story that follows the lore.”

The well-known Asian-Canadian actor who has played all the games and has seen all the movies further says, “I really have a great understanding of the lore and the story that ‘Resident Evil presents to everyone. And what’s really interesting about this series that it is is taking that lore and everything and turning it on its head, and giving a completely brand new presentation of it.”

The new Resident Evil series is set in two different timelines, showcasing 2036 as the present and 2022 as the past. It follows the story of a slightly different, yet very familiar version of Albert Wesker, who’s been overseeing the development of Umbrella Corporation’s latest pharmaceutical breakthrough — a drug dubbed Joy. While the new multipurpose drug can rid the world of depression and anxiety, as tends to be the case with Umbrella’s miracle drugs derived from the T-virus, there are certain complications that motivate Wesker to keep it off the shelves. Mir says:

What’s interesting about the show is, because there’s such a big fan base, and it’s such a big franchise that people already have this great understanding and connection with, is they’re creating these new characters for people who might not have played the games and might not understand the show from before. And they have this opportunity to connect with new characters...In this world of a zombie apocalypse or a virus like this going around, people react in ways that you might not be able to justify when you’re living normal life. A really interesting thing as an actor to play was living in this very extreme world.

Along with Mir the series also stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker, Ella Balinska as Jade Wesker, Adeline Rudolph as Billie Wesker, Tamara Smart as a younger version of Jade, Siena Agudong as young Billie, and Paola Nuñez as Evelyn Marcus among others.

The eight-part survival horror series is created by Andrew Dabb who also serves as writer and executive producer. Mary Leah Sutton co-wrote the series and is also executive producing. Constantin Film, which previously produced the six-feature film franchise based on the games, serves as the studio behind the series.

Resident Evil is streaming on Netflix now. Check out the trailer below: