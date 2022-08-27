There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.

In a video posted on Reddick’s Twitter page, the actor reflected on his time filming the series, most notably saying “We worked our asses off and had a great time.” He went on to thank the crew, executive producers, and cast members like Paola Núñez, Siena Agudong, Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, and Adeline Rudolph. He also thanked the fans for their love and support. However, in that same breath, Reddick also took the time to call out the “trolls and haters” that the series faced throughout its short life span. There was quite a lot of negative attention surrounding this series ever since it was announced and many fans of the franchise didn’t give it a chance because of its different approach to the established lore. Many people on social media we're even celebrating the show’s cancellation after the news dropped. Reddick specifically thanked the people who “got what we were doing” and repeated that sentiment multiple times, and for good reason as this series was not like the games at all.

That may sound like a negative, but that was actually Resident Evil’s biggest strength. This was a rich and rather compelling family tragedy that explored Albert Wesker in a uniquely meaningful way. The introduction of Wesker’s children also added a new dynamic to this would-be-villain. Due to that, in true franchise fashion, this sci-fi-focused series never pulled any of its horrific punches. The story of the Weskers goes to some very dark and emotionally disturbing places, particularly in the final two episodes. Everything, from the action-infused horror to the stellar effects work filled with iconic franchise monsters, served as a love letter to Resident Evil while adding a fleshy coat of fresh paint to the franchise. However, one of the main reasons why this series worked was because of Reddick’s brilliant performance. The actor brought so much refreshing life to Wesker, balancing his very impactful intensity, campiness, and overly Shakespearean performance perfectly. That crazy concoction of tones is a mixture that Resident Evil has always thrived in, and this series knew that.

Image via Netflix

Due to this, Resident Evil deserved a second chance at life. It was a misunderstood genre series that didn’t stand a chance in a crowded summer market full of returning franchises. Reddick’s message is a reminder of the fact that, no matter what your thoughts on the overall final product are, actual human beings are behind all these daunting blockbuster shows. The television industry is brutal and so many hardworking individuals rarely get the recognition they deserve. At least fans of this series can take some solace knowing that everyone had a great time making it. In this short message, you can see Reddick's love for the show and his character.

You can watch his heartfelt thank you message down below. You can also stream the Resident Evil series on Netflix now — although it got canceled, it's still a wild horror ride worth taking.