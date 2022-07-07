Netflix released new images for the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series, revealing the adaptation is bringing back a classic Resident Evil 4 enemy. The latest photos also give us a better look at the cast of the upcoming series in two different moments in history.

The new Resident Evil series will follow protagonist Jade (Ella Balinska) in 2036, fourteen years after a zombie apocalypse almost wiped humanity from the face of the Earth. At the same time, the series will explore the moment when the T-Virus gets released into the world due to mysterious events in 2022 in New Raccoon City, a city built by the evil Umbrella Corporation. In the early stages of the outbreak, the series will follow a young Jade (Tamara Smart) and her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) as they uncover the truth about their father, Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick).

The new images give us a detailed look at Wesker while the scientist observes a guinea pig, teasing that we’ll see many different experiments with the T-Virus. The photos also show us new frames of young Jade and Billie, bleeding and crying in some sort of basement, with a big Umbrella logo stamped on an electricity cabinet. However, the most exciting images from the new batch take us to the future, where adult Jane is fighting for her survival. In the latest pictures, Jade is covered in the back of a truck with other survivors. In another frame, she’s trapped in a cage, indicating that tyrants will rise once society crumbles. Finally, we also see Jade wielding a chainsaw and ready to face a horde of bloodthirsty creatures.

It’s not only Jane who’s wielding a chainsaw in the new images, though, as we can see a familiar enemy from Resident Evil 4. The new pictures tease the live-action introduction of Dr. Salvador, a bulky man infected by Las Plagas, who hides his face with a flour bag turned mask. In Resident Evil 4, Dr. Salvador often chases the player with a chainsaw, making him one of the most deadly enemies in the game. It’s nice that the series will pay homage to the gaming franchise, even though it’s following a brand-new story.

Resident Evil was created by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural). The series also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Other executive producers include writer Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Martin Moszkowicz serves as a producer.

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Resident Evil premieres on Netflix this July 14. Check out the new images below:

