Along with a trailer for the Resident Evil live-action series, Netflix unveiled a new poster during Geeked Week. The poster features a Licker, one of the fan-favorite monsters who became a staple in the videogame franchise.

Pulsing in a hazardous tone of yellow, the new poster features Netflix’s is covered with blood stains that mimic the slides scientists use to study biological material in their microscopes. In addition, crawling in the new poster is a Licker, a grotesque humanoid creature with no skin to cover its muscles, a visible brain, and a massive tongue it uses to ensnare its victims. First introduced as one of the advanced enemies of Resident Evil 2, these mutants became part of multiple games in the franchise, also appearing in the Resident Evil film franchise by Paul W.S. Anderson and the recent Welcome to Raccoon City movie.

While Resident Evil is filled to the brink with nods to the game franchise, like the Licker who shows up in the new poster, the Netflix series will actually deviate from the videogames canon to create an original story. The series follows protagonist Jade Wesker in two intertwined timelines. First, in 2022, we’ll follow Jade (Tamara Smart) and her sister Billie Billie (Siena Agudong) as they move to New Raccoon City just before the zombie outbreak. We also follow Jade (Ella Balinska) in 2036 as she tries to survive on a planet infested with mutant creatures. Besides facing the Licker, both versions of Jade will also meet dangerous monsters such as giant spiders, zombie dogs, and hordes of the undead.

Image via Netflix

Resident Evil will tie its story with the games through Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick), Jade’s and Billie’s father. In the series, the evil Umbrella Corporation is also behind the construction of New Raccoon City, a utopic city where they give its citizens the best possible life. But, of course, that’s all a front for Umbrella to conduct dangerous pharmaceutical experiments that’ll end up creating the T-Virus.

Resident Evil was created by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural). The series also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Other executive producers include writer Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Martin Moszkowicz serves as a producer.

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Resident Evil premieres on Netflix this July 14. Check out the new poster below: