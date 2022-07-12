Netflix has released a new clip for Resident Evil, an upcoming live-action series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The new series will focus on two different moments in time, first as the zombie outbreak starts in 2022, and then as humanity struggles to survive on a planet infested by monsters in 2036.

The new clip is set in 2022, as scientist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) tries to save his daughters, Jade (Tamara Smart) and Billie (Siena Agudong). The trio seems to be in some sort of underground facility, with red warning lights flashing all around them. Wesker gives his daughters clear instructions on how to escape, showing his intention to stay behind. The two girls are shown to be desperate throughout the clip, but Wesker soon convinces them to go ahead without him. When the girls leave the room, we can see that Billie is limping, which means they most likely got attacked by some undead creature.

When he’s finally alone, Wesker runs to a lab where he uses a USB key to apparently erase Umbrella’s entire database. It looks like the scientist doesn’t want anyone else unlocking the secrets of the T-Virus. After handling the digital files related to his research, Wesker uses the body of a zombie dog to drench his hands in blood. Wesker spreads blood over his head and neck, perhaps trying to save at least part of his research while he’s running away from New Raccoon City.

Image via Netflix

Besides exploring the epicenter of a zombie outbreak, the new Resident Evil series will also take us to the future, when Jade (Ella Balinska) is a human survivor searching for revenge. By jumping between the two moments, the series intends to keep the mystery about what happened to Billie. In addition, as the previous trailer showed us, Resident Evil is bringing many classic monsters to Netflix, which means we can also expect frantic action from the upcoming series.

Resident Evil was created by writer, showrunner, and executive producer Andrew Dabb (Supernatural). The series also stars Ahad Raza Mir, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Other executive producers include writer Mary Leah Sutton, Robert Kulzer, and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film. Martin Moszkowicz serves as a producer.

Here’s the synopsis for Resident Evil:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

Resident Evil premieres on Netflix this July 14. Check out the new clip below: