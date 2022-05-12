Netflix has released a brand-new trailer for their upcoming live-action Resident Evil series based on the iconic survival horror video game franchise, giving fans their first look at the latest adaptation of the staple video game series.

The story of the Resident Evil series follows Jade Wesker, daughter of longtime villain antagonist, Albert Wesker, and jumps between the years 2022 and 2036. The modern-day segments follow Jade and her sister, Billie as they move with their family to New Raccoon City and the two of them slowly learn of a dark secret being kept by their father. The 2036 segment sees Jade attempting to survive in a world that has been ravaged by zombies created by the Umbrella Corporation's T-Virus. The story sees her trying to survive in the apocalypse while searching for answers about what happened to Billie.

The brand-new trailer gives a fairly good idea of what to expect, with sisters Billie and Jade moving into the idyllic community of New Raccoon City where everything is sparkling, white, and looks like a dystopian infomercial. But underneath it all things are beginning to go horribly wrong, with shots of a laboratory intercut with shots of the picture-perfect life in the city. Most ominously, perhaps, are the vials of blood in the laboratory labeled "Billie" and "Jade" respectively. The trailer then jumps ahead to the future to show a world ravaged by zombies, with the two sisters separated, and Jade searching for answers.

This latest rendition of the series joins the six-film series directed by Paul W. S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich that ran from 2002 to 2017. There was also a stand-alone film that was released in 2021 called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City directed by Johannes Roberts. The upcoming series joins the 2021 animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness on Netflix, with this being the first live-action adaptation of Resident Evil from the streaming service.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: New ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Releases Chilling Teaser Posters

Lance Reddick (Horizon Zero Dawn, Destiny, John Wick, The Wire) leads the cast as Albert Wesker. Ella Balinska (voice of Frey Holland in Forspoken game, Charlie’s Angels), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting), Paola Nuñez (Bad Boys for Life), Siena Agudong (No Good Nick), and Adeline Rudolph (Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina)

Netflix's Resident Evil series was officially greenlit in 2020 after the series went through a long process of development hell, with the Constantin Film, the production company behind both the Anderson and Roberts films as well as the upcoming series has been attempting to get a live-action series off the ground since 2014. The series has the producer and showrunner of Supernatural, Andrew Dabb, at the helm. Dabb serves as showrunner and executive producer on the new series while also writing the series along with fellow executive producer, Mary Leah Sutton. Other executive producers on the project include Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film and Martin Moszkowicz serves as a producer.

Resident Evil premieres on Netflix on July 14. You can check out the new trailer for the upcoming live-action series as well as its official logline down below:

Year 2036 – 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

‘Wyrm’ Trailer: A Teenager Struggles to Get His Mandatory First Kiss in a Dystopic High School

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (410 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe