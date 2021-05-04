Resident Evil: Village hasn't even been released yet, but the PC modding community has already started to modify the game in order to include Barney the Dinosaur. Modding the game is not the only trick PC players have been able to pull off so far, since there are already ways to bypass the limited-time duration for Resident Evil: Village’s demo as well.

The Barney mod for Resident Evil: Village was developed by modder Marcos RC, who offers this mod and others on his Patreon page. By downloading and installing the mod, players can replace all the game’s enemies with the friendly purple dinosaur, which, frankly, results in an even scarier experience. Another mod by Marcos RC puts the merchant from Resident Evil 4 into the new game.

It’s not only the modding community that has already started tweaking Resident Evil: Village, since players have figured out how to reset the clock for the demo, bypassing the 60-minutes limit put in place by Capcom. A Steam forum shares tricks that enable players to try the demo however many times they want, giving everyone the opportunity to finish it or just wander around in the beautiful gothic scenario.

PC gamers often modify their games to include funny variations, fix bugs, or even tweak a game’s difficulty. Barney the Dinosaur and Thomas the Tank Engine are some of the most recurring characters used by the modding community to replace 3D models, so it’s not exactly surprising that the new mod was made. What’s impressive is that with only what the demo offers players, modders were already able to put their own spin in the game.

The demo for Resident Evil: Village is available now, while the full game will be released on May 7 on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC. You can get some new nightmares by watching Barney the Dinosaur invade Resident Evil: Village in the video below.

