Google is offering a new way to play the Resident Evil: Village demo by using Stadia, the game-streaming service that can be accessed on any computer, or compatible Android and iOS devices; you can even play on a TV via a Chromecast Ultra while using a Stadia controller. With no need to download the demo and no worries about minimum PC requirements, Stadia is the perfect option to try out the new Resident Evil game, especially for players who weren’t able to during the first restrictive time window.

By creating a free Stadia account, any player can immediately gain access to the Resident Evil: Village demo. Since Stadia is a streaming service, all the processing of the game is made on Google’s servers, which means the player only needs a good internet connection to play. The full game will be available to buy on Stadia when it releases this week, and by offering the demo Google also allows players to try out their streaming service.

As with other online gaming stores, Stadia sells games individually to any player that has a free account for the service. However, as all the games are streamed, players don’t need to worry about the quality of their console or PC to get high-definition graphics and stable frame rates. Besides their free service, Stadia also offers a Pro subscription which allows players to reach a 4k resolution and 5.1 surround sound.

The Pro subscription also gives players free games that can be added to their accounts. To celebrate the release of Resident Evil: Village, Stadia is offering Resident Evil 7: Biohazard as a free game of its Pro service to any new subscriber.

You can start being chased by Lady Dimitrescu by clicking here and accessing or creating your Stadia account. The demo will be available until May 9th. Resident Evil: Village comes to PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC on May 7th.

