It seems Capcom is ready to support Resident Evil Village for the long haul as they announced that the game will receive free DLC in the future. The company outlined its plans in its annual integrated report which, amidst all the corporate mumbo jumbo, confirms support for Village and their other recent hit Monster Hunter Rise.

It's not entirely clear what the free DLC will include, but given its inclusion alongside Monster Hunter Rise which has included free cosmetic updates throughout its lifespan, these packs will likely be smaller in nature with a larger paid expansion coming later. The Trauma Pack released as part of the special editions of Village seems like the model for this kind of pack: a new mode, a weapon, a small expansion to lore, and other cosmetics. Here's the official blurb from the report:

Further, we will drive our customer management to understand the playing trends and preferences of users while also building a business model for online operations, taking into account the situation of our free additional DLC for titles such as Monster Hunter Rise and Resident Evil Village.

We already knew that DLC was coming for Village. The massive popularity of the game following its launch led to an announcement from Capcom at E3 confirming more was coming, pointing to a larger story expansion down the road much like how Resident Evil VII operated. Village has maintained that momentum, recently reaching 5 million copies sold, making more DLC a no-brainer for Capcom and free DLC a good plan for keeping players engaged long term.

Either way, it's good to see that all players will have something to look forward to in Village's feature regardless of whether or not they shell out more money. We'll have more on what's coming to the world of Resident Evil as it drops.

