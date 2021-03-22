The PC system requirements for running Resident Evil Village have been revealed by Capcom. The requirements were published in the updated Steam page for the game, while Capcom explained in more detail what the different configurations mean on Resident Evil Village’s official Japanese website.

The main component needed to play last-generation games is the graphic card, a.k.a. the GPU. This became a major concern over the last year, due to low stocks on new GPUs and consequently higher prices. It’s a hard time for building or upgrading a new PC, and even older used graphic cards are being sold for the price of current-generation GPUs. Fortunately for everyone who’s eager to be chased by Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village promises not to be too demanding.

With the Prioritize Performance option, every PC that meets the minimum requirements should run Resident Evil Village in 1080p and 60 FPS, although the Steam page notes that FPS drops might happen in graphics-intensive scenes. That means your current PC should handle Resident Evil Village just fine, if you can take smaller resolutions, lower frame-rates, and the absence of ray tracing - a technology used to increase the fidelity of light and shadow in digital scenes.

As for those who want to push the limits of Resident Evil Village graphic options, the game will be available in 4K resolution and there are even two different sets of recommended system requirements for gamers who need ray tracing in their survival horror.

Image via Capcom

RELATED:‌ 'Resident Evil' Games Timeline Explained: From T-Virus to C-Virus, and the Many Lives of Albert Wesker

Following the success of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil Village will lead Ethan Winters into a new nightmare, after his wife Mia is apparently murdered by former hero Chris Redfield. Ethan is then kidnapped and taken to a European village, where he’s confronted by witches, vampires, and werewolves. This will be the second title of the main series to adopt a first-person perspective, and all the elements of stealth and puzzles present in the previous game are expected to return.

Resident Evil Village comes to PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 7. You can check out all the details for the PC system requirements of Resident Evil Village right below:

Minimum:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5-7500 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB Storage: TBD

Recommended, No Ray Tracing:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage: TBD

Recommended, With Ray Tracing:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 version 2004 or later

64-bit Windows 10 version 2004 or later DirectX Version: DirectX 12

DirectX 12 Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Memory: 16 GB

16 GB Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K/45fps), Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K/60fps), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps), AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps)

Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K/45fps), Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 (4K/60fps), AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (4K/45fps), AMD Radeon RX 6800 (4K/45fps) or AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (4K/60fps) Storage: TBD

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ The 'Resident Evil' Reboot Movie Has an Official Title, Confirmed by Director Johannes Roberts

Share Share Tweet Email

Henry Cavill Reacts to The Snyder Cut: "What a Movie It Is!" It's a big week for Cavill, Snyder, and the 'Justice League' team.

Read Next