In another brilliant marketing piece that honors all the weirdness of the Resident Evil franchise, Capcom has released a Resident Evil Village puppet show. The musical puppet show, originally dubbed in Japanese, features some of the big baddies of the game as cute puppets, who sing about how the village is a nice and happy place everyone should visit.

The Resident Evil Village puppet show features the four main bosses of the game, who have been haunting players since the game came out on May 7. Each boss, however, received a cute and funny name that reflects their scary form in the game. We have Lady Dimitrescu as “Vampire: Big Sister Di”, Donna Beneviento as “Ghost Puppet: Angie!”, Salvatore Moreau as “Slippery Man: Moreau-Kun”, and, finally, Karl Heisenberg as “Machine Lover: Mr. Heisen”.

Image via Capcom

RELATED:‌ 'Resident Evil: Village' Actress Maggie Robertson Shares Juicy Lady Dimitrescu Motion Capture Video

The puppet show has the four bosses singing and dancing while claiming the village “is not scary at all." At the same time, they are shown building machines that are obviously made for killing, and even explain how to brush your teeth with sharp spikes. Of course, Lady Dimitrescu even gets her own song about how much she loves to drink "red paint," even getting some more paint through an unfortunate accident with a chainsaw.

The newest Resident Evil installment keeps the first-person perspective from Resident Evil 7, while adding more action, mixing the best elements of the franchise’s history. Resident Evil Village is available right now on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. When the fear-inducing game becomes too frightful, you can always take a break and watch all the episodes of this fabulous puppet show below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ ‘Resident Evil: Village’ Already Has a Barney Mod To Traumatize Your Childhood

Share Share Tweet Email

7 Shows Like 'Shadow and Bone' to Watch After the Netflix Fantasy Epic Looking for your next fantasy fix? These shows will do the trick.

Read Next