It has been less than a week since Resident Evil Village was released, but the game is already one of the biggest successes of the year, selling more than 3 million copies in only four days. As revealed by Capcom in a press release, this is one of the best results for a game within the franchise.

Compared to recent titles in the Resident Evil franchise, Village was able to pull some impressive numbers. The Resident Evil 3 remake took five days to get to 2 million units sold, while the Resident Evil 2 remake also got to 3 million in four days. The only other Resident Evil game to ever do better than Village’s sale numbers was Resident Evil 6, which reached 4.5 million copies in just two days. This record for Capcom would be broke with the launch of Monster Hunter: World in 2018, when it shipped 6 million units in the same amount of time. However, Resident Evil 6 was poorly received by both critics and fans, which ended up drastically dropping the game’s sales after its release week.

Image via Capcom

RELATED:‌ Capcom Has Made a ‘Resident Evil Village’ Puppet Show to Prove Not All Monsters Are Scary Even with negative reviews and bad sales, Resident Evil 6 got to an impressive 7.7 million copies sold since it was launched back in 2012. According to Capcom’s public record of game sales, this puts it behind Resident Evil 5 with 7.8 million copies, the Resident Evil 2 remake, also with 7.8 million copies sold, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, the best selling game for the franchise, with 8.5 million copies shipped since it launched in 2017.

Village's early sales numbers help Resident Evil remain one of Capcom’s most profitable franchise, with more than 100 million copies sold between all the games of the franchise. If sales keep strong, it shouldn’t take too long for Village to surpass Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

If you are still unsure if you should get Resident Evil Village, Collider’s positive review of the game, by Dave Trumbore, can help you decide. Resident Evil Village is available right now on PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia.

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ 'Resident Evil: Village' Actress Maggie Robertson Shares Juicy Lady Dimitrescu Motion Capture Video

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Stillwater' Trailer Reveals Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy's Dramatic Thriller The film recently earned an updated summer release date of July 30.

Read Next