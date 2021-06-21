Having been out for over a month now, Resident Evil Village has captured the public imagination enroute to becoming one of 2021’s biggest releases so far. And rightfully so. The tenth game in Resident Evil’s mainline saga, Village boasts stunning visuals, good gameplay, and an engaging story, thus making it everything one could want from a AAA video game experience. And that statement is borne out in the numbers as well. In addition to the game receiving near universal acclaim from critics and gamers alike, Capcom recently revealed in a press release that Resident Evil Village is among the best-selling games in the series upon release, shipping out over 3 million copies in its first four days of availability, and 4 million in the first three weeks. By any metric, the game is doing well.

However, there is one caveat. In comparison to past titles of the legendary horror series, Resident Evil Village lacks a critical element – it isn’t very scary. That isn’t to say that the game is without its scares. But when stood up against its predecessor Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a game many considered to be a return to form for the survival horror series, Resident Evil Village is definitely more forgiving on the senses and instead takes a much more action-centric approach to proceedings.

Before we dive in to where the game makes compromises on its horror theme and why that isn’t necessarily a bad thing, some plot points and set pieces in Resident Evil Village will have to be discussed. While we’ll abstain from spoiling the game’s ending, some significant spoilers regarding many key sections will be present. You have been warned.

Spoilers Ahead

Set three years after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Ethan and Mia Winters have been relocated to an undisclosed country in Eastern Europe by Chris Redfield and the reformed Umbrella Corporation. Despite having an infant daughter named Rosemary and a new lease on life, Ethan and Mia are still haunted by the horrors they endured in the Baker House and are struggling to come to terms with it. Just minutes into the game, all hell breaks loose as Redfield and his task force invade the Winters’ home and seemingly kill Mia before kidnapping Rosemary and knocking Ethan out. Redfield’s team are in the process of transporting Ethan and Rosemary before their truck is attacked and its drivers killed.

It is then that the player resumes control of Ethan and happens upon a remote and mysterious village overseen by the enigmatic Mother Miranda and her four “children,” supernatural mutant underbosses referred to as the “Four Lords” who include Alcina Dimitrescu, Karl Heisenberg, Salvatore Moreau, and Donna Beneviento. Instead of Resident Evil’s trademark reanimated zombies or Biohazard’s Molded, the player encounters a more Gothic theme of enemy types ranging from lycans to ridiculously tall vampire ladies at the various different locations in the village. While past titles saw players navigate tight corridors, Resident Evil Village instead opts for a more open outdoors setting for a good portion of its runtime.

Situated between the village passages, however, are a diverse set of locations. Lady Dimitrescu’s castle is striking in its regal beauty, spans multiple levels, and has a multitude of enemy types that will keep the player on their toes. House Beneviento is a much more claustrophobic area that sees Ethan flee from a fetus-like abomination in arguably the scariest, albeit easiest, section of the game. Moreau’s reservoir is overgrown and dilapidated. And Heisenberg’s factory shows the horrifying possibilities of ingenuity. But apart from Beneviento’s evil dollhouse, none of these areas jump out as being overtly scary.

Towards the end of the game, the player assumes control of Chris Redfield as he leads his unit in pursuit of Mother Miranda. Instead of having to endure through a wave of supernatural enemies, the player just mows through them with an automatic rifle. This brief section and others like it feel more akin to something you’d experience in a game like Wolfenstein as opposed to a Resident Evil installment -- sure, the idea of Nazi zombies is scary in its premise but for the most part, the fun is gained from taking them head-on as opposed to fearfully shying away from even the slightest encounter. Resident Evil Village seems to revel in making the player feel uncomfortable as opposed to downright terrified. The true horror isn’t in the enemies the player faces or the nightmarish evils you witness; it’s in the enemies’ intentions. It’s in the idea of Ethan’s daughter being held hostage by God knows who for God knows what. In that regard, Village has more in common with a psychological thriller like What Lies Beneath than it does a horror classic like Dawn of the Dead.

But that’s not a bad thing. For as much praise as the Resident Evil series has received over the course of its 25-year lifespan, it has historically catered to a niche group of gamers, the type who enjoy being frightened and testing their mental fortitude against a barrage of emotionally jarring situations. And while Capcom has attempted to appeal to a more mainstream audience with Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 by taking a more action-orienteddd approach, the results were mixed, to say the absolute least, with both RE5 and RE6 doing well from a sales point of view but at the cost of alienating the series’ core fanbase. Biohazard was a love letter to the series’ former installments and its fans but alienated others by being “too scary.” Resident Evil Village, however, caters to its old fans with House Benviento while also appealing to new players with its action sequences. It’s a delicate balance Capcom strove to find and it paid off in spades.

The term “subversion” is thrown around a lot these days, oftentimes to deflect criticism. But in the case of Resident Evil Village, it’s fitting and appropriate. Village does its best to remain close to its horror roots without delving into the depths of self-parody, all the while doing its best to not overwhelm newer players who want to experience its well-written and fast-paced narrative. It’s a wild ride that doesn’t always do exactly what you want it to do or go where you think it should but always pleasantly surprises you in the end. Even if it’s not as scary as you think it should be, Resident Evil Village is benchmark in the saga and is sure to open up even more exciting possibilities down to the road. So long as it remembers where it came from, the future is bright for gaming’s most innovative horror property.

