Resident Evil Village has been live in the world for a little while now, so it's time to go all out on spoilers. It's not our aim to spoil your experience with the game if you haven't played it yet (and if you haven't, what are you doing here? Turn back now!) but rather to illuminate the twists, turns, and shocking reveals that Morimasa Sato's epic adventure laid out for us. Why? Because they reshape the history of Resident Evil as we know it and pave the way for the future of the franchise.

The eighth installment in Capcom's hit series follows up on the previous game, Resident Evil VII: Biohazard, which was also written by Sato though directed by Koushi Nakanishi. That game introduced a shift in the Resident Evil experience that fans around the world had gotten used to. We traded the over-the-shoulder, third-person-perspective action-shooter / puzzle-solver for an immersive first-person perspective focusing on survival, item management, and unforgettable in-your-face moments. RE8 continues with the feel of RE7 by keeping these mechanics intact. It also continues, and partly concludes, the story of a new family introduced in Biohazard: The Winters, starting with ...

Mia Winters

Image via Capcom

Ethan's wife and the mother of their daughter Rosemary, Mia had plenty of secrets to uncover back in RE7. (More spoilers for that game follow, too.) Mia's disappearance was the inciting incident that sent Ethan to the backwoods swamps of Lousiana to search for her. But the reason she was even there to begin with was quite the reveal. It turns out that Mia had been working with a team of researchers in a crime syndicate known as The Connections to escort the research project / bio-organic weapon known as Eveline to a safehouse. Things ... didn't go as planned. Mia became infected by Eveline's mind-controlling mold and began acting as her mother / caretaker, along with extended-family members of the Baker household. After quite the ordeal, Ethan was able to rescue Mia and cure her of the mold infection, and they lived together happily ever after!

Sort of.

Ethan and Mia were able to resettle in Europe, far from the Dulvey Incident in Louisiana, thanks in part to the heroic actions of Chris Redfield and the protective members of the B.S.A.A. Things were so relatively normal, in fact, that Ethan and Mia even started a family, raising baby Rosemary together, at least for a few months. But then Redfield and the B.S.A.A. busted in on the Winters Family life in ways neither of them would have ever expected. Chris and the Hound Wolf Squad broke into the Winters Family home where Chris executed Mia and kidnapped both Ethan and baby Rosemary. Hell of a way to start your Resident Evil: Village adventure.

And yet Mia's story is but the beginning of the mysteries to be solved in this game. It turns out that the real Mia is very much alive and is being held captive by a powerful entity known as Mother Miranda. It's revealed that this mysterious woman impersonated Mia (for reasons we'll explain later) in an effort to spirit baby Rosemary away from Ethan, but Chris and the B.S.A.A. intervened before that could happen. However, while on transit to a safehouse, the convoy carrying the Winters Family was attacked by none other than Mother Miranda herself, who had only been pretending to be the corpse of Mia Winters. (With me so far?) This is where Resident Evil: Village drops player protagonist Ethan to begin his new journey, in search of answers and to rescue baby Rosemary. And it really is just the beginning.

Rosemary Winters

Image via Capcom

Little Rosemary features at the beginning and end of the game, though we only see pieces of her throughout the main game itself. Literally. (Stick with me on this one.) While Chris was actually attempting to keep Rosemary safe, Mother Miranda's attack allowed her to steal Rosemary away for a ritual sacrifice she had long been waiting for. That sacrifice mostly takes place off-screen, and a good thing, too. It requires Rosemary being crystallized and having her body separated into four parts, stored in vessels temporarily granted to the Four Lords of the Village. It's ... pretty messed up. And Ethan learns the fate of his baby early in the game, and yet pushes on to gather all four of her parts. But why?

Well, the Winters Family has quite a few secrets, it seems; we'll get to Ethan's big reveal in a moment. But it suffices to say that Rosemary is no ordinary human. Even as a baby, she could survive being crystallized and chopped up, going so far as to be reborn thanks to a massive sacrifice on the part of the village folks at the hands of Mother Miranda and the Four Lords. While Miranda's plan didn't exactly work out, neither did Ethan's -- not totally anyway -- but he was able to ultimately save Rosemary.

At the very end of the game, we're treated to a time jump and a scene featuring a teenage Rosemary. (We're assuming this is a real-time jump, though Rosemary's forebear Eveline was afflicted with a rapid aging flaw, so it's possible that Rosemary experiences rapid aging as well.) It seems that Rosemary is now working for the B.S.A.A. (or whatever has taken its place in the intervening years) and is under the tutelage, protection, and also the thumb of Chris Redfield; there's a sniper ready to take her out should she become a threat. You see, Rosemary is a walking bio-organic weapon, one whose abilities we have yet to fully understand. So while we'll have to wait until Resident Evil 9, whatever it's going to be, to find out just what Rosemary's powers are, we do know how she inherited them...

Ethan Winters

Image via Capcom

In what's arguably the game's biggest reveal (though I'd argue against that being the case), we learn a rather staggering fact about our ol' buddy Ethan Winters. No, we never see his face (because, as a player, he's supposed to be our stand-in) but we do learn how he's been so durable, so super-healy, so nigh unkillable over the course of these two games. What's Ethan's secret? He's been mostly dead the whole time.

Well, technically he's been mostly mold the whole time. Ever since Jack Baker killed Ethan and left him for dead in RE7, the incredibly powerful mold known as the megamycete has been keeping Ethan alive as a being made entirely of that very mold, a super-colony of sorts. Mia knows this, and The Duke seems to know this somehow, but they keep it a secret from Ethan. It's actually Eveline who reveals the truth to him, via a mold-collective hallucination, after he's killed by Mother Miranda. We learn a little bit about the properties of the mold, how it retains the memories, likenesses, and even consciousnesses of everyone and everything it touches, which "explains" how Ethan is able to revive, regenerate, and survive for a time, as well as why and how Mother Miranda plans to use it to resurrect her own deceased daughter Eva in Rosemary as a perfect "vessel." (More on that in a minute.) Thankfully, we don't get into detail about how Moldy Ethan and Mia get together to make Rosemary, but one must imagine (or not) that the mold is able to replicate all the functions necessary to not only sustain life but produce it. Yikes.

Those revelations are all well and good for Ethan, but it seems as if the very knowledge of his existence causes his moldy self to start to crumble, crystalize, and fall apart. He's got one last sacrifice in him though. Ethan saves Rosemary and buys Chris, Mia, and the B.S.A.A. team enough time before detonating a massive explosion to (hopefully?) destroy the megamycete and the village itself. As the game says during the credits, "The Father's story ends here."

Chris Redfield

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil: Village is a rough ride for Chris. The beginning of the game makes it look like he's taken a heel turn. And try as he might to play the hero throughout the game, attempting to stay a step ahead of Mother Miranda while also occasionally babysitting Ethan along the way, he doesn't have all available info. He knew that Mother Miranda had impersonated Mia, but not that she could also revive herself, nor that she was holding Mia hostage for research purposes. He knew that Ethan was dead set on saving Rosemary, but not that the mortal man was in fact mostly mold. And he knew that the remnants of the defunct Umbrella Corporation were not to be trusted, but never expected his own NGO the B.S.A.A. to employ bio-organic weapons as soldiers. Add to all this the existence of an ancient entity known as the Black God and ... yeah, Chris, a longtime hero of the franchise, may be in over his head.

While players will get a chance to play as Chris Redfield in an awesome experience that's right out of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, ultimately, Chris ends up with more questions than answers, and yet one more nuked city center to add to his list. He managed to rescue Mia and Rosemary thanks to Ethan's sacrifice, but the discovery of the B.S.A.A. dropping B.O.W. soldiers into the mix leaves him rattled (and destined for the European HQ of the NGO). Somewhere along the way, he recruits Rosemary onto his team and even trains her as a sort of super-powered special agent, all while keeping her well within the sniper's scope should she become too powerful. That's got to weigh on Redfield's conscience. Ethan's story may be over, but I wouldn't be surprised to find that Chris' story is coming to a close soon, too.

But what of the other denizens of the Village?

Lady Dimitrescu

We've already posted quite the explainer on everyone's favorite tall vampire lady and her darling daughters, but it wouldn't do to leave her out of this spoiler discussion. While Lady Alcina Dimitrescu was all over the marketing for Resident Evil: Village, she really only lords over the first quarter of the game. She's the first boss Ethan runs up against -- after defeating her "daughters" in Castle Dimitrescu, of course -- and her transformation reveals quite a bit more about the countess than anyone could have guessed. But it's the lore drops throughout the run through the castle and the village that really shine some light on the dwindling Dimitrescu family.

Over the past century, Mother Miranda lorded over the mountainous Eastern European village and performed research experiments with the psychoactive mold (we promise, we'll explain all that in due time). This was all done with the aim of finding a viable host for her deceased but soon-to-be resurrected daughter. Her most successful research came via creating a parasitic nematode, the Cadou "gift", which could act as a sort of vector between the mold and its new host. Most test subjects died, many transformed into Lycans, but a chosen few, like Lady Alcina Dimitrescu, succeeded in ways that almost pleased Mother Miranda. Four such subjects became the Lords of the Village, with the newly minted Countess Dimitrescu as the first among them.

Image via Capcom

However, the 44-year-old Alcina Dimitrescu had a hereditary blood condition that Mother Miranda saw as a weakness. The mold exposure did not cure this affliction but rather transformed it into something more vampiric; Alcina would consume human blood and flesh in order to stay alive and ever young, while also gaining mastery over a powerful transformed state. Alcina took up residence in her ancestral home of Castle Dimitrescu where she employed a small staff composed of local villagers (who also served as a food source) and even started a winery. But it was her assistance with Mother Miranda's research that led to the creation of her daughters, Bela, Daniela, and Cassandra.

The Gothic inspiration of Dracula continues here with the nods to the daughters as "Brides of Dracula," but their genesis is even weirder. Born from corpses which were consumed by swarms of blowflies, themselves hatched from eggs laid in the corpses by the Cadou, the daughters are basically insect swarms that mimic a human appearance. They, too, feed on human flesh, much like Lady Dimitrescu, whom they took to as a mother figure soon after coming into being. But while the daughters were felled by the cold, wintry wind blowing in from smashed windows, Ethan had to resort to a legendary and extravagantly poisoned blade to force Lady Dimitrescu herself into her final transformation. (At least, the one before she crystallizes into a busty statue worth a bunch of Lei.) Ethan's fight against the dragoness Dimitrescu atop the castle battlements was a memorable one, if only the first taste of the boss battles to come.

Donna Beneviento

Image via Capcom

By far the shortest sequence of Resident Evil: Village is also possibly the creepiest. Like Dimitrescu before her, Donna Beneviento was a feudal lord of the village who was corrupted and transformed by Mother Miranda's mold. (Kinda rolls off the tongue nicely when you put it that way.) Through much personal trauma as the Beneviento family slowly crumbled apart around her, Donna developed an isolated and secluded personality, one which prevented her from speaking directly to people. Instead, she chose to communicate through her doll Angie, which had been a gift from her father (before he and his wife committed suicide, grieving the loss of Bernadette to Mother Miranda's experiments. That's according to the Japanese version; the English localization blames Donna's facial scar for her aloof nature.)

Donna, too, was implanted with the Cadou, but survived. No real physical transformation manifested, but the mold allowed her to secrete a psychoactive substance that caused those afflicted by it to see visions. (Mold-infected flower pollen also induced hallucinations in anyone who breathed them in, such as Ethan.) She used this hallucination ability as one of the Four Lords of the Village to allow her gardener to "see his (dead) family again" but also to torture Ethan, attempting to get him to stay in her mansion forever. When the hallucinations proved insubstantial, Donna was able to split her Cadou into her many dolls (not just Angie) and control them like a psychic puppetmaster. Ethan eventually defeats Donna by defeating the Cadou split among her dolls, and it's the Angie doll which is collected as a vaulable item instead of a crystallized form of Donna herself, who disappates much like the ghostly figures from Japanese folklore that inspired her design.

Salvatore Moreau

image via Capcom

Continuing our Gothic inspiration with the most straightforward connection yet is the murky, mire-dwelling boss, Salvatore Moreau. Though he is descended from a noble house like the rest of the four Lords, and though he assisted Mother Miranda with her Cadou experiments after being infected with one himself, the grotesquely deformed Moreau is shunned by the others, forcing him to seek out isolation in his flooded reservoir and slime-filled caves. He's at first played as a sympathetic monster but is soon revealed to be just as evil and deceitful as the rest of the Lords.

While it looks like Ethan is going to get away with the piece of Rosemary left in Moreau's care, the fishy Lord soon tries to trap him either underground or, when that fails, underwater. However, puzzles and traps aren't the only things Moreau has in store for Ethan. Like three of the four Lords, Moreau has not only been experimenting with the mold and Cadou on behalf of Mother Miranda (with limited success), he also has a powerful final transformation. Be sure to have the subtitles on for this one because the mad doctor's metamorphosis dialogue might as well be in a lost language.

Like the source material from H.G. Wells' "The Island of Doctor Moreau," this gigantic version of the not-so-good doctor is a hybrid creature, a salamander-fish monster that houses Moreau's more humanoid form within its gaping maw. The Lords' humanoid forms tend to be the mega-monster's weak point, but Moreau's transformation make this an even tougher boss battle because its closed mouth is well-armored and its open mouth promises a veritable firehose spray of green, deadly acid. Luckily, shelters from this enzymatic attack are scattered around the mucky maze, so Ethan can have a fighting chance of taking down Moreau, who ends up disappointing Mother Miranda yet again.

Karl Heisenberg

Image via Capcom

Your mileage may vary, but Heisenberg is hands down my favorite villain of Resident Evil: Village. He's perhaps the most complex, possibly second only to Mother Miranda herself, and is easily the most interesting. Inspired in part by the Nobel Prize-winning scientist who shares his name and by the classic Dr. Frankenstein himself, as created by Mary Shelley more than 200 years ago, REV's version of the mad scientist appears to be the most human of the bunch. He's holed up in his massive (and, oddly enough, ancestral) factory for much of the game but also makes the most of his scenes outside of it. Heisenberg brings a steampunk aesthetic (or is it ... moldpunk?) to the game, drastically changing the environment, the enemies, and the gameplay that players experience as Ethan heads towards this final Lord boss.

It's hard to pin down just what I like most about Heisenberg. It could be the fact that he brings an aggressive alpha male energy to the game opposite Chris Redfield's own similar vibe (only to be cut back down to size by Lady Dimitrescu and Mother Miranda). Maybe it's his Cadou-assisted control over electromagnetism and any metal objects in the vicinity. Or it could be that his sadistic death-game and apparent control over a pack of Lycans is our and Ethan's first real taste of the insanity pervading the village. Or maybe it's because he tinkers with Mother Miranda's monstrous creations and further "evolves" them into murderous machines, himself included. Those are all worthy aspects of what makes Heisenberg a great, over-the-top villain. But it's his grudge against Mother Miranda and the plan he tries to pull off during the game that really makes him stand out.

Image via Capcom

Unlike the other three Lords, Heisenberg really hates Mother Miranda. Dimitrescu, Beneviento, and Moreau are happy to exist in her service; Heisenberg wants to dethrone her through not just a coup but an all-out war. It's why he doesn't just straight up kill Ethan despite multiple chances to do just that. There are times throughout the game where Heisenberg even gives Ethan multiple chances to join him, save Rosemary (or use her as a weapon...), and defeat Miranda; Ethan just refuses to go along with his plans and, as the player with no agency, you're also forced to butt heads with him instead of cooperating. (I mean, is there really that much of a difference between a mad scientist with an army of Soldats versus an elite mercenary team that can call down satellite strikes?) Ultimately, however, Ethan's determination to go it alone and Chris' plan to blow the whole factory up (along with Heisenberg's army) forces the most insane and bonkers confrontation in the whole game, with the story's biggest transformation so far.

While it's certainly cool that you, as Ethan, get to drive a crazy tank outfitted with a cannon, machine gun, and chainsaw -- a tank that's been built of special materials so that Heisenberg can't just rip it apart from a distance, mind you -- Heisenberg's own transformation quickly overwhelms your puny murder-mobile. When horrific nightmare creations like Sturm and the various Soldats failed, Heisenberg opts to take matters into his own hands by transforming into a massive cybernetic creature that dwarfs everything we've seen in the game so far. However, Ethan's luck and Chris' contraption hold out, and you're able to defeat Heisenberg while Redfield blows up the factory and ends the final Lord's bid for power.

Unfortunately, that also leaves Ethan exposed to the game's big boss...

Mother Miranda

Image via Capcom

Resident Evil: Village's big bad may not be the toughest or the most interesting fight of the bunch, but her story absolutely outclasses the rest. She's the very reason for the Lords' existence, the source of their power, and the catalyst behind much more than just the events of the game and the local history of the village. So, yes, Ethan dies at the hands of Mother Miranda and there's nothing you, the player, can do about it (at least until you turn the tables on her at the end of the game), and, yes, that reveals the truth that Ethan has been a dead mold-man for the majority of the last two games, but it's Mother Miranda's century-plus history that actually adds a whole new branch to the overall Resident Evil franchise.

That's huge. And it's such a well-hidden reveal that it's truly shocking once you get to the (fungal) root of it all. And of course it's franchise hero Chris Redfield who connects the dots while attempting to end Mother Miranda, accidentally rescuing Mia Winters along the way.

Through a series of photographs, journals, and other lore drops in Miranda's laboratory / prison, Chris discovers that she has been in power for more than 100 years, having continued her research on a unique species of mold she discoverd in the region's nearby caves. That research was driven, not by ambition, but by Miranda's quest to resurrect her deceased daughter Eva, to find a worthy vessel for that resurrection, and to be united with her thanks to the collective consciousness properties of the ancient mold super-colony dubbed the Black God. Essentially, Mother Miranda went to extreme lengths to save her daughter, similar to the lengths Ethan goes to save Rosemary. One must die so that the other might live. And because Ethan is the hero, Eva is destined to remain lost forever while Rosemary gets to live a life of her own, even if Ethan can't be there to see it. But wait, there's more!

Mother Miranda's research into the mold and its properties not only predates the Umbrella Corporation's viral research, it formed the foundation for it. That's right. In a lore drop, we learn that Umbrella co-founder Oswell E. Spencer was once an apprentice of Miranda's, having crossed paths with her on an ill-fated hiking trip. (One wonders if Miranda experimented on Spencer without his knowledge or consent ...) It was the village's seal that inspired the design of Spencer's Umbrella Corporation, and it's here that the idea for such an organization was first seeded. But while the two differed in their ambitions, their destinies were inextricably linked. Mother Miranda's near-century of research with the mold broke beyond the borders of the village when The Connections came calling; it's what led to the creation of Eveline, the Dulvey Incident, and the star-crossed fates of Ethan and Mia, all inevitably leading to the creation of Rosemary. And it was in baby Rosemary that Miranda saw her life's work and purpose finally fulfilled, so close to bringing Eva back to life in the perfect flawless vessel. A successful resurrection would have made the decades of sacrifices and experimentation on the innocent villagers all worthwhile, in her eyes. But it was not to be. Rosemary lived instead of Eva, Miranda's powers waned, both Ethan and Miranda ultimately perished, and even the ancient fungal root of the Black God may have been destroyed when Chris Redfield's explosion took out the overgrown megamycete and the surrounding village.

But just as the progenitor virus and its derivatives eventually spread out of containment beyond the labs, so too might the ancient mold find its way elsewhere in the world. Perhaps, at some points in the near or distant past, it already has...

The Duke

Image via Capcom

Low key one of the scariest characters in all of REV is The Duke. Though you quickly get over his at-first unsettling appearance, you never quite get used to his uncanny ability to rapidly arrive in the strangest places, often in the blink of an eye. Add to this the fact that he'll occasionally cough and sputter even when you're supposedly safely tucked away in a menu screen and, yeah, The Duke can make even safe rooms a little scary. But ultimately, I love the guy. He's very helpful, whether it comes to buying trinkets and the remains of dead demi-gods, offering weapons and upgrades, or even sharing in a stat-boosting meal. He even journeys with you into Mercenaries mode in order to exchange goods and services so that you might earn that coveted SSS rank. So, while The Duke seems perfectly amiable and rather knowledgeable about both you and the denizens of the village, even he might not know all that much about himself. Strange, isn't it?

Our best guess is that The Duke is known by that name because he is, in fact, a duke. Village lore, which you gather during your adventure, tells of its founding in ancient times by the Four Kings: Nichola, Berengario, Guglielmo, and Cesare, who was a Duke. The current households of Dimitrescu, Beneviento, Moreau, and Heisenberg all claim to be descended from those ancient rulers, but perhaps one of the ancients still walks among them. Or, maybe, rides on a cart.

Mother Miranda was once a pagan peasant who rose to prominence as a religious figure after her exposure to the mold, but there's a chance that the ancient rulers who lived there long before her could have discovered it even earlier. Perhaps, instead of mad-scientist plans for resurrection of a deceased loved one, the mold-afflicted immortal simply wished to engage in highly specific commerce and dabble in the exchange of rare artifacts, powerful weapons, and essential information. Maybe The Duke has been a traveling merchant for a very, very long time. It would explain some of his more supernatural abilities, the fact that he seems to be left alone by Mother Miranda while also working with (and occasionally against) the Four Lords of the village, and why he might have a stake in assisting Ethan in taking down the existing power structure.

Or maybe he's just a convenient character store with ties to the game's lore, much like his fellow merchant pal from Resident Evil 4. Either way, The Duke is definitely one of the best characters to debut in REV and we'd like to see more of him in the future, if Capcom wills it so. Perhaps The Duke and Rosemary will get to reminisce about dear old departed dad Ethan in Resident Evil 9. Stay tuned!

Image via Capcom

