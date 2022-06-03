During Thursday's State of Play event, PlayStation gave fans a sneak peek at four games in development for the PS VR2 including one VR exclusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain. Three heavy hitters were confirmed to get the VR treatment with new gameplay footage, including Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution, and No Man's Sky. These confirmations come about a week after confirmation that the new VR hardware would launch with 20 major titles.

Although it was the last shown off, Horizon Call of the Mountain is arguably the biggest deal given it received its first official trailer since it was announced with a teaser back in January. The new trailer builds on what the teaser showed, only with a much deeper look at the actual gameplay of the title. The game centers on Ryas, a former Shadow Carja warrior exploring the world only to discover a dire threat to Sundam. As Ryas, players will get to climb, jump, and fight through the world of robotic animals and meet people new and old from the Horizon universe. This first full look at gameplay is breathtaking, showing off the beautiful vistas of this world while climbing mountains and ziplining. There will be plenty of danger too as players will get to face off against a multitude of robotic threats with a bow in hand.

It's no shocker to see Resident Evil Village get a VR version given its predecessor's massive success on the original PS VR. The trailer showed off a mix of gameplay and cutscenes, particularly highlighting the fan-favorite Lady Dimitrescu and her vampiric daughters in VR. With the new hardware, players will step directly into the shoes of Ethan Winters to face down the titanic woman and her deadly offspring along with a bevy of other threats en route to saving his daughter Rose.

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Chapter 2: Retribution was announced back in late January as a direct continuation to Skydance Interactive's massively successful VR Louisiana-based zombie survival game, though it wasn't confirmed at that time what platforms it would be available on. The footage takes players back to the bayou for more of the same horrifying first-person zombie killing, though this time around The Tourist has a few new weapons at their disposal including a chainsaw and a sawed-off shotgun. It's teased that Chapter 2 will take The Tourist to The Tower to confront the survivors holed up inside. In a blog post for the game, Alexander Eden, Marketing Specialist for Skydance Interactive, also teases the introduction of new maps and the ability to explore New Orleans at night, albeit with greater risk.

Finally, No Man's Sky rounds out the bunch, bringing the space exploration game to the next generation of VR. The game is a true redemption story, starting off as a flop plagued by overpromising from developers Hello Games and eventually becoming all that was originally expected and more. Taking off in a spaceship, battling robots and aliens on far-flung planets, and documenting various species - like the giant Dune-like worms - during travels will all be possible in VR in the near future as shown off in the official trailer. More details will be unveiled in the future.

No release date was given for these titles as the PS VR2 is still currently in development. It was expected out in late 2022, though supply chain issues may necessitate a 2023 release. Check out the first official trailer Horizon Call of the Mountain down below.

