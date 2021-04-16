Resident Evil: Village has a brand new trailer, with a lot of fresh insights into the horror-action game plot. In the recent Resident Evil Showcase, Capcom also shared a lot of new gameplay details, with a classic mode coming back to Resident Evil Village.

The trailer opens up to a view of a huge temple in the middle of snowy mountains, while the voice of an old woman chants the words of a ritual. This is not coming exactly from a mystical source, though, since we get to see Umbrella Corporation’s logo in the middle of a stone table. The evil company will definitely be involved in this game, and all the vampires and werewolves we’ve seen are most likely to be connected to new bio-weapons developed by Umbrella. We then get a better look at a lot of different places in the game, which apparently includes a mine filled with werewolves and a plantation field that works as some sort of safe house to the villagers.

The trailer also indicates all the bad guys are somehow expecting the arrival of Ethan Winters, the hero of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, who gets dragged into the village after former hero Chris Redfield kills his wife and kidnapped his daughter. Besides Our Dear Tall Vampire Lady, Lady Dimitrescus, two new big-baddies are confirmed. The bearded figure with sunglasses that was shown in previous trailers is Lady Dimistrescus’ brother, who intends to play some sick games with Ethan. A new villain, a gluttonous man, also debuts in this trailer. The trailer ends with a new look at Chris, and the static image at the end of the trailer show half his face as that of a werewolf, which might indicate the former hero is contaminated somehow, which could explain his destructive behavior towards Ethan.

There’s a lot to watch closely in the new trailer, but Capcom also has some juicy new information about Resident Evil Village gameplay. The game’s director, Morimasa Sato, confirmed in the live stream that Village will have its own “The Mercenaries” mode, in which players need to complete objectives while a clock runs out. This is a fan-favorite mode first introduced in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis, allowing players to compete for the high score in each challenge, which increases the replayability of the title by a lot. This mode will also prepare players for the Resident Evil RE:Verse online game that’ll be available for Village players. “The Mercenaries” will add a welcomed online layer to Resident Evil Village, especially because Capcom still didn’t solve matchmaking issues in RE:Verse.

The best news coming from the Resident Evil Showcase is the announcement of a 60-minute early demo that will be available on all platforms on May 1, just before the game’s official release on May 7. Players will be able to download and play Resident Evil Village for one hour, before deciding if they want to buy it. PlayStation 4 and 5 players are even luckier, with two extra early access opportunities, where they will have an 8-hour window to play 30 minutes for each section. The first date will offer the village portion starting April 17 at 8 pm ET with a pre-load option starting today at 7 pm ET. A second date will offer the castle area starting on April 24 at 8 pm ET with a pre-load option starting today at 7 pm ET.

Resident Evil Village will come to PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on May 7. You can feast your eyes with the entire Resident Evil Showcase right here:

