Check out the showcase below; we'll be updating this article with the new trailer and gameplay for Resident Evil: Village as soon as we're able:
Tune in on January 21st 2pm PST for the Resident Evil Showcase! Watch first-ever gameplay and a brand-new trailer for Resident Evil Village, and much more Resident Evil news live as it happens.
And here's the trailer!
Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PS5, PS4, XBSX, XB1, and PC on May 7th, 2021.
Resident Evil: Village will be coming to both past-gen and current-gen systems, as well as PC, and will be available in a Deluxe Edition "Trauma Pack", a Collector's Edition, and a "Biohazard Bundle" complete with Village and RE7.
Pre-orders are available now, and you can expect to play worldwide on May 7, 2021.
As of today, an exclusive demo is available to download on the PlayStation 5; look for that demo on all platforms later this spring. The playable demo allows you to play as "The Maiden", though without combat or guarding/blocking. Instead, it's intended to show off the visuals and artistry of the game.
We got a little bit more info on the new vampire ladies (or whatever they identify as, but boy is the thirst strong among the community) and other supernatural baddies awaiting Ethan Winters & Co. in the new installment. Additionally, we learned a touch more about plans for the rebooted Resident Evil movie franchise, the new animated
series movie coming to Netflix, and the live-action Netflix series, which centers on the Wesker children... yep.
This is the third — yes, THIRD — new 'Resident Evil' project currently in the works.
If you need a bit of a refresher on the story of Resident Evil so far, and boy is it a bonkers story, you're in luck! Our own Rafael Motamayor put together a fantastic timeline of the game's many story beats for readers out there to peruse; we'll update it with new info as it becomes available.
