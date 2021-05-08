Earlier today, actor Maggie Robertson - currently in the spotlight for her role as Lady Alcina Dimitrescu of Resident Evil: Village - tweeted out a thrilling behind-the-scenes clip of what went into making some of the most iconic cut scenes from the newest Resident Evil game. Along with the link to the nearly four-minute YouTube video, Robertson teased fans with the following message: "For those of you wondering how the sausage is made..."

Are you curious to know what went into the tense kidnapping scene where Ethan and Mia's infant daughter is ripped from their arms? What about the voracious vampire daughters dragging Ethan through the halls of their mother's mansion by the ankle? Fans who click the play button will get to see exactly what happened with the mo-cap actors in this YouTube clip. Fans also get to see Robertson herself mo-capping Lady Dimitrescu yeeting her heavy vanity across the room after an infuriating phone call. The clip also includes a dramatic, tantalizing pre-visualization of the moment Lady Dimitrescu sinks her teeth into the action – literally.

Resident Evil: Village is the newest installment in the Resident Evil video game franchise. It picks up where Resident Evil: Biohazard left off, following protagonists Ethan (Todd Soley) and Mia (Katie O'Hagan) after successfully escaping the Baker estate. They start out at the beginning of the game naively believing they're going to live happily ever after - and then disaster strikes.

The game debuted on May 7. It has received plenty of critical praise so far with an 84% rating from Metacritic, a 4/5 from TechRadar, and an 8/10 from IGN. You can purchase the game right now for PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox One, Steam, or Stadium, and check our own video games editor, Dave Trumbore's review before picking up your copy of the game.

